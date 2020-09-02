GG (Goodgame): The CW Developing Gaming Industry Drama-Comedy

The CW, producers Kim Moses (Ghost Whisperer, Reckless) and J Moses (Grand Theft Auto), TV executive and producer Debbie Liebling (PEN15), writer-producer Daisy Gardner (Silicon Valley, The Goldbergs), and CBS Television Studios are looking to shine a dramatic spotlight on the gaming industry. Deadline Hollywood reports exclusively that the network is developing GG (Goodgame), a series set at the intersection of gaming and Hollywood. Written by Gardner, the one-hour drama-comedy is told through the perspective of an adventurous, rebellious young female who succeeds in the male-dominated gaming industry. Throughout her life, she struggles with acceptance in the gaming world when she suddenly seizes an opportunity to join a professional esports team and experiences the glamorous, competitive, and mind-bending world that follows.

As Kim Moses sees it, the project has the right creative minds in place to do the story justice. "GG fully captures the challenges of women continuing to fight for recognition in the gaming world," Kim Moses explained. "To tell this story, J and I could not be more thrilled to be working alongside the immensely talented Debbie Liebling and Daisy Gardner, as well as The CW and CBSTV." For J Moses, the project represents the kind of cooperation between tech and entertainment: "Our mission at OptIn is to integrate technology into entertainment in a way that reflects our daily lives. Our first series demonstrates this intent, as GG bridges the two industries at a time when engagement for both is surging rapidly."

Siblings J Moses and Kim Moses launched OptIn, with GG (Goodgame) serving as the first project from the production company. Designed to bring together storytelling, talent, relationships, portfolios, discipline, and knowledge in the television and games industries, OptIn is set to produce in association with CBSTV Studios, with Liebling, Gardner, and the Moses serving as executive producers.