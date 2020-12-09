Ghosts: CBS Begins Production on Pilot Based on Hit BBC Sitcom

The CBS pilot of Ghosts, a US remake of the hit BBC sitcom, has begun production. The pilot was originally greenlit for production in February but was delayed by the pandemic when the whole Film and TV industry shut down. The American pilot features Rose McIver, previous from I, Zombie, and Utkarash Ambudkar in the leads as a 20-something couple who inherit a country mansion only to find it's full of ghosts from different periods of history.

Asher Grodman, Danielle Pinnock, Richie Moriarty, Sheila Carrasco, and Román Zaragoza round out the rest of the cast with fellow co-stars Rebecca Wisocky and Brandon Scott Jones. The pilot is by writers Joe Port & Joe Wiseman in a co-production between Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios, and CBS Studios.

Asher Grodman, Danielle Pinnock, Richie Moriarty, Sheila Carrasco, and Román Zaragoza round out the rest of the cast with fellow co-stars Rebecca Wisocky and Brandon Scott Jones. The pilot is by writers Joe Port & Joe Wiseman in a co-production between Lionsgate Television, BBC Studios, and CBS Studios.

The American Ghosts

Grodman plays Trevor. A finance bro who died in the late 1990s, Trevor's life was "sick" and his partying at a "high level." Limos, bottle service, Hamptons parties with B-list celebs. He's incredibly frustrated that his ghostly roommates don't get how awesome he had it. But, Trevor died as he lived: partying at a drug-fueled rager, and now, he walks around for eternity with no pants.

Moriarty plays Pete, a 1980's era scout troop leader. Kind, earnest and sincere, he's the self-appointed Activities Director for the house who loves to organize games, lectures, etc. for his fellow ghosts to help stave off the boredom of eternity. Pete was teaching archery to his son's scout troop when one of the boys accidentally shot him through the neck with an arrow. This is a US version of a character originally in the British version. He might be the only ghost carried over from the BBC original.

Carrasco is Flower, a 1960's era hippie who died when she wandered onto the property while attending a nearby music festival and, while under the influence, tried to befriend a bear. She has a philosophical bent; loves love and hates rude people.

Pinnock will play Alberta, a Prohibition-era lounge singer. In her time, she dated a bootlegger and has "seen it all," and is a bit of a diva. Though tough and not one to take crap from anyone, she has a maternal streak and often acts as the protective den mother to the "family" of ghosts.

Zaragoza is Sasappis. Sarcastic, droll, and over it. Being trapped in a never-ending in-between world is bad enough, but for Sasappis, being trapped with these other idiot ghosts makes it even worse.

Ghosts was developed by Lionsgate through its deal with BBC Studios. Port and Wiseman executive produce with Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, Alison Owen, and Angie Stephenson.

We are not always optimistic that an American remake of a hit British sitcom will be good. In the meantime, people in the US can stream the original two seasons of Ghosts on HBO Max, another good show that the streamer does not bother telling the public it carries. The BBC will broadcast a special Christmas episode this year during the holidays.