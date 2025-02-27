Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts S04: Here's Our Preview of Tonight's Episode; S04E15 Early Look

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of CBS's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts and S04E15: "The Bachelorette Party."

With only hours to go until tonight's episode of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts hits our screens, we thought we would pass along a preview rundown of what's ahead with S04E14: "Alexander Hamilton and the Ruffle Kerfuffle." With Nat Faxon's Alexander Hamilton and Matt Walsh's Elias Woodstone set to appear, we have the episode trailer waiting for you above – and below, we have the official overview and image gallery, as well as four sneak peeks at what you can expect. If that's not enough, we also have a look at the official overview of the next episode, S04E15: "The Bachelorette Party."

Ghosts Season 4 Episodes 14 & 13 Previews

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 14: "Alexander Hamilton and the Ruffle Kerfuffle": When Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) becomes obsessed with the success of a fellow chef, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) serves up a cautionary tale about his own rivalry with Alexander Hamilton (Nat Faxon). Also, Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh) returns from hell with a limited-time offer for the ghosts. Written by John Blickstead and Trey Kolmer and directed by Richie Keen:

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 15: "The Bachelorette Party" – When Alberta's (Danielle Pinnock) descendant hosts a bachelorette party at Woodstone Mansion, Alberta becomes suspicious of her fiancé. Also, Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) is excited about a positive review of his restaurant. Written by Akilah Green and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

