Ghosts Scares Up CBS Season 2 Renewal; Video Captures Cast's Reaction

CBS' Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts will be back for a second season of humorous, heartwarming & heartbreaking haunts, with the network confirming that the series will be returning for the 2022-2023 season earlier today along with a video of the cast being surprised by the news. "We're thrilled to bring back television's four most-watched comedies for next season [also 'The Neighborhood,' 'YoungSheldon' & 'Bob ♥ Abishola'], and I'm proud of the incredible team that maintains CBS' position as the clear leader in comedy," said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. "Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, together with a breakout cast and exceptional writers, have done a superb job of adapting 'Ghosts' for the U.S. and absolutely making it their own. This smart and charming show is delivering new creative highs, not to mention scaring up new audience highs, every week."

Since Ghosts premiered on Thursday, October 7, it's the fastest-growing new show, averaging 8.06 million viewers, more viewers than any comedy on competitive networks, and improving the Thursday 9 pm time period +15% versus Mom during the same weeks. Based on the most current data available, the January 13 episode of Ghosts posted its series' best 7-day audience, adding +2.75 million viewers (9.23m from 6.48m). It's also the #2 comedy overall behind Young Sheldon (9.14 million), and season to date, Ghosts is the #1 comedy series on Paramount+. But enough with all of the numbers and data- here's a look at how the producers were able to surprise the cast with the news of the show's renewal:

This may be no surprise to anyone who watches and loves #GhostsCBS, but we still found a way to surprise the cast with this good news— Ghosts is officially renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/8enZVIcp8I — Ghosts (@GhostsCBS) January 24, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look back at the show's first season trailer:

GHOSTS is a single-camera comedy about Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a cheerful freelance journalist and up-and-coming chef from the city, respectively, who throw both caution and money to the wind when they decide to convert a huge rundown country estate they inherited into a bed & breakfast–only to find it's inhabited by the many spirits of deceased residents who now call it home.

The departed souls are a close-knit, eclectic group that includes a saucy Prohibition-era lounge singer (Danielle Pinnock); a pompous 1700's Militiaman (Brandon Scott Jones); a '60s hippie fond of hallucinogens (Sheila Carrasco); an overly upbeat '80s scout troop leader (Richie Moriarty); a cod-obsessed Viking explorer from 1009 (Devon Chandler Long); a slick '90s finance bro (Asher Grodman); a sarcastic and witty Native from the 1500s (Roman Zaragoza); and a society woman and wife of an 1800's robber baron who is Samantha's ancestor (Rebecca Wisocky), to name a few. If the spirits were anxious about the commotion a renovation and B&B will create in their home, it's nothing compared to when they realize Samantha is the first live person who can see and hear them.

Ghosts stars Rose McIver as Samantha, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Román Zaragoza as Sasappis, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, and Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty. Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) are the executive producers for CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. Trent O'Donnell is an executive producer (pilot only) and directed the pilot from a script by Port & Wiseman. Based on the BBC Studios distributed format.