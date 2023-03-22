Ghosts Season 2 E18 "Alberta's Descendant" Preview Clips Released Even though we still have a week to go, it's never too early to check out three preview clips from CBS' Ghosts S02E18 "Alberta’s Descendant."

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 18 "Alberta's Descendant": Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) is thrilled when a living relative, Alicia (Ashley D. Kelley), visits Woodstone to learn more about her, but things take a turn when she hits it off with Todd (Rodrigo Fernandez Stoll), Sam's (Rose McIver) podcast co-host. Also, Nigel (John Hartman) uses his knowledge of Trevor (Asher Grodman) and Hetty's (Rebecca Wisocky) secret tryst to try to blackmail Hetty. With the episode written by Guy Endore-Kaiser and directed by Trent O'Donnell, here's a look at three sneak peeks at what's to come, followed by a look back at the previously-released preview images:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).