Ghosts Season 2 Teaser, S02E01 "Spies" Preview Images Released

After a level of fan support that demands to be admired, we learned earlier this year that CBS' Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts would be returning for a second season. And now, it's time to see what's in store when the second season hits on September 29th (yup, we're actually less than a month away). So what better time than now to not only offer you a new key art poster but also a new season teaser as well as a large number of preview images for S02E01 "Spies." So don't let us keep you… enjoy!

With the series set to return for its second season on September 29th, here's a look at the newest teaser for CBS' Ghosts, as well as the episode overview for S02E01 "Spies":

Ghosts Season 2 Episode 1 "Spies": Sam enlists the Ghosts to help secure a good review from an overly critical couple staying at the B&B. Also, Isaac tries to integrate Nigel into his friend group.

Now here's a look back at how the producers were able to surprise the cast with the news of the show's renewal (followed by a look back at the official trailer for the first season):

This may be no surprise to anyone who watches and loves #GhostsCBS, but we still found a way to surprise the cast with this good news— Ghosts is officially renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/8enZVIcp8I — Ghosts (@GhostsCBS) January 24, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Ghosts stars Rose McIver as Samantha, Utkarsh Ambudkar as Jay, Danielle Pinnock as Alberta, Brandon Scott Jones as Isaac, Richie Moriarty as Pete, Asher Grodman as Trevor, Sheila Carrasco as Flower, Román Zaragoza as Sasappis, Devan Chandler Long as Thorfinn, and Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty. Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios) are the executive producers for CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. Trent O'Donnell is an executive producer (pilot only) and directed the pilot from a script by Port & Wiseman. Based on the BBC Studios distributed format.