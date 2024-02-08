Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: cbs, ghosts, preview, season 3

Ghosts Season 3: CBS Releases Episodes 1-3 Images, Overviews

CBS's Ghosts released overviews & images for the first three Season 3 episodes: "The Owl," "Man of Your Dreams" & "He Sees Dead People."

Article Summary CBS's Ghosts Season 3 unveils sneak peeks for episodes "The Owl," "Man of Your Dreams," and "He Sees Dead People."

Season 3 opens with the ghostly mystery of the afterlife and a troublesome owl disrupting Sam and Jay's plans.

"Man of Your Dreams" explores a ghost's influence over the living through dreams and hints at secrets to moving on.

Guest stars add intrigue in "He Sees Dead People" as a visit uncovers startling changes after a near-death experience.

With only a week to go until CBS's Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts returns for a third season, we have a pretty impressive update to pass along. As much as we understand that a lot of attention is being paid to "The Owl" and the big reveal regarding who got sucked off, we also thought you mike like to look ahead at what else the season has to offer. That's why you will find overviews and preview images for the season's second & third episodes, "Man of Your Dreams" and "He Sees Dead People," respectively.

Ghosts Season 3 Episodes 1-3 Overviews & Images

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 1 "The Owl": Sam (Rose McIver), Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), and the remaining ghosts unravel the mystery of which ghost passed into the afterlife. Also, Sam and Jay must relocate an owl in order to do construction on the barn to turn it into Jay's restaurant. Written by John Blickstead & Trey Kollmer and directed by Jay Karas.

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 2 "Man of Your Dreams": Sam learns that one of the ghosts' powers is to enter the dreams of the living and influence their decisions. Also, two of the ghosts think they've learned the secret to moving on. Written by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman and directed by Jay Karas.

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 3 "He Sees Dead People": When Jay's sister, Bela (Puna Patel), and her boyfriend, Eric (Andrew Leeds), visit Woodstone Mansion, Eric reveals a major change that took place after his near-death experience there over Christmas. Written by Talia Bernstein and directed by Pete Chatmon.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

