Ghosts Season 3 E05 "The Silent Partner" Images, Sneak Peeks Released

The restaurant needs a new investor fast & more in these preview images & sneak peeks for CBS's Ghosts Season 3 Ep. 5 "The Silent Partner."

While there was a whole lot to unpack with last week's episode of CBS's Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts, we think it would be safe to say that learning that Flower (Susan Montero) didn't shuffle off the ghostly coil after all and was – instead – trapped at the bottom of a well in the middle of the woods for the past month. How long will she have to remain down there? What's the backstory on what went down? What happens when Thor (Devan Chandler Long) finds out? It will be interesting to see if any of those questions get answers in "The Silent Partner" – for now, we know that Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) could end up looking to Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) to invest in the restaurant after a major backer backs out. Meanwhile, Carol (Caroline Aaron) begins getting used to her new surroundings – it will be interesting to see how Pete (Richie Moriarty) deals with all of it.

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 5 "The Silent Partner"

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 5 "The Silent Partner": A big investor backs out of Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) restaurant, leaving them to turn to the one ghost who has money – Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones). Written by Kira Kalush and directed by Trent O'Donnell, here's a look at the sneak previews & image gallery that were released for this Thursday's episode:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

