Ghosts Season 3 E06 Sneak Previews, E07 Overview & Images Released

Check out sneak preview clips for CBS's Ghosts S03E06: "Hello, Brother" and the overview & images for S03E07: "The Polterguest."

Article Summary Preview clips for "Ghosts" S03E06 "Hello, Brother" and an overview & images for S03E07 released.

Trevor’s brother exploits the Woodstone Rewards loophole in the latest episode.

Alberta befriends a poltergeist causing hilarious hauntings in S03E07.

Separate bachelor parties bring double the ghostly mischief to Woodstone.

With CBS's Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts set to return this week, we have a double dose of previews to pass along. First up, we have three sneak preview clips for S03E06: "Hello, Brother" to add to our rundown of the third season – with Trevor's (Asher Grodman) brother, Jeremy (Jon Glaser), set for a stay at the Woodstone… but we have a feeling it's not going to be quite that simple. In addition, we have the official overview & images for S03E07: "The Polterguest" – with Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) and a poltergeist (Lamorne Morris) hitting it off and Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) & Nigel (John Hartman) getting respective bachelor parties.

Ghosts Season 3 Previews: Clips, Images & Overviews

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 6 "Hello, Brother": Trevor's (Asher Grodman) brother, Jeremy (Jon Glaser), checks into Woodstone after discovering a loophole in the Woodstone Rewards Points program. Written by Guy Endore-Kaiser and directed by Trent O'Donnell, here's a look at what's to come when April 4th hits:

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 7 "The Polterguest": Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) hits it off with a poltergeist (Lamorne Morris) who is attached to a newly arrived Woodstone guest. Also, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) and Nigel (John Hartman) have separate bachelor parties. Written by Akilah Green and directed by Jude Weng, here's a look at what's to come when April 11th hits:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

