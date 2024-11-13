Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts, paramount

Ghosts Season 4 Ep. 5: "A Star Is Dead" Clips: The Play's The Thing!

Check out four new looks at Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts S04E05: "A Star Is Dead."

The play's the thing! That's the famous Shakespeare quote, right? We're going to get a chance to see how that applies when the next episode of Showrunners Joe Port and Joe Wiseman's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts hits our screens. In S04E05: "A Star Is Dead," Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) offers to be Sam's (Rose McIver) acting coach when a role in a community theater production becomes available. Meanwhile, Sass (Román Zaragoza) keeps messing around in Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) dreams. That can't be a good thing – right? Here's a look at our updated rundown of the fourth season – with four sneak peeks at this week's chapter waiting for you below…

Ghosts Season 4 Episodes 5 & 8/9 Previews

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 5 "A Star Is Dead": Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) offers to help Sam (Rose McIver) prepare for an audition for a community theater production. Also, Sass (Román Zaragoza) finds a new reason to interfere in Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) dreams. Written by Liz Alexander and directed by Kabir Akhtar.

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 8 "A Very Arondekar Christmas Part 1/Part 2": A leaky water heater mishap threatens to ruin holiday plans as Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) prepare to host Jay's hard-to-please dad (Bernard White), difficult-to-impress mom (Sakina Jaffrey) and sister Bela (Punam Patel).

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank) and Mary Holland (Patience) joined the cast for the fourth season.

In December, viewers will get a chance to meet Jay's (Ambudkar) parents, played by Sakina Jaffrey (Billions, American Gods) and Bernard White (The Matrix, Silicon Valley), during the show's Christmas special. Jaffrey's Champa is Jay's doting mother, who has much less patience for her daughter-in-law Sam (McIver) – whom she blames for Jay moving far away from them. Champa runs the family's text chain, known as the "Core Four," which Sam is desperate to be allowed onto. Mahesh (White) – Jay's father – secretly respects his son's culinary talents, but he is still hopeful his son will become an engineer instead of relying on the high risk of the B&B and the restaurant.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

