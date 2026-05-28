Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Hot Pockets

Nerdy Food: Hot Pockets Launches New Snack Breaks Line

Nestlé has created an entirely new line of Hot Pockets called Snack Breaks, aimed at quick snackers.

Article Summary Hot Pockets launches Snack Breaks, a new line of quick microwave or air fryer snacks for sweet and savory cravings.

The new Hot Pockets Snack Breaks lineup includes five options, from Gooey Apple Pie to Cheesy Stuffed Pretzel with Bacon.

Designed with tear-apart squares, Hot Pockets Snack Breaks offer a fast, flexible snack for solo bites or easy sharing.

Hot Pockets says Snack Breaks hit freezer aisles in July, with Gooey Apple Pie already rolling out in limited-edition packaging.

Nestlé has created an entirely new line of Hot Pockets items, called Snack Breaks, aimed at those looking for a quick bite. As you can see, they have created five different options of quick microwaveable items, depending on whether you're looking for something sweet or savory, that can easily be made and eaten in short order. The apple Pie one caught our eye as it's clear this was made, so if you just want something small that's also a warmer meal, you've got an option. We have more details here from the company as they will hit the freezer section this July.

Hot Pockets Aims For Light Snackers With Their New Snack Breaks

Prepare to level up your snack game. Inspired by legendary flavor combinations and textures from the snack aisle. Designed with perforated lines to easily tear apart, Hot Pockets Snack Breaks comes with two squares offering flexibility and convenience. Enjoy solo or share with the crew – just cook 'em up in the microwave or the air fryer.

Gooey Apple Pie: An all-American favorite, reimagined in a perfectly poppable bite. Filled with real apples and spice in a cinnamon sugar sauce, wrapped in a flaky cinnamon sugar crust. This sweet treat debuts just in time to kick off the summer festivities and America's 250 th birthday in limited-edition packaging—available now!

Ultimate Cheddar: Experience double duty cheesy deliciousness with a mouthwateringly melty blend of classic and reduced fat cheeses and savory cheese sauce, nestled inside a crispy, cheddar cracker crust.

Spicy Jalapeño Popper: All the scorching heat of a jalapeño popper, with none of the mess. Real jalapeños, cream cheese, and a blend of reduced fat cheeses loaded in a savory, crunchy pretzel crust.

Melty Nacho Beef: Late night nachos meet their match with this corn chip style crust blasted with cheddar and stuffed with beef crumbles, nacho seasoning and reduced fat cheese. A good source of protein, no dip required.

Cheesy Stuffed Pretzel with Bacon: Gameday just got a major upgrade. A warm, salty pretzel crust filled with savory bacon and gooey reduced fat cheese.

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