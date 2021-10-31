Giancarlo Esposito Aligns His Characters: The Boys, Mandalorian & More

Giancarlo Esposito is one of the most versatile actors in film and television. Despite playing mostly antagonistic characters he admits, there's a place for all of them within an alignment chart synonymous with Dungeons & Dragons. Speaking with Buzzfeed, he placed nine of his characters.

Giancarlo Esposito Alignment Chart

The first is Moff Gideon on the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which he places in lawful neutral. The second is the 1989 Spike Lee film Do the Right Thing is Buggin' Out where he places him in neutral good. The third is Sydney Glass from ABC's fantasy Once Upon a Time. While he also played the Magic Mirror and The Genie, Esposito places Sydney in true neutral. The narrator as lawful good.. In the Epix series Godfather of Harlem, he plays Congressman Adam Clayton Powell in the historical drama who does what he can for the greater good and places him in chaotic good.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Giancarlo Esposito Aligns His Iconic Characters (https://youtu.be/W37ruT3mBS8)

In the NBC comedy Community, Esposito played Gilbert Lawson for two episodes and even participated in one of their more meta (not the Facebook kind) moments falling within the chaotic neutral. Next is Vought executive Stan Edgar from Amazon's The Boys one of the very few characters that give Homelander (Antony Starr) pause placing him in lawful evil. His only video game entry is in Far Cry 6 from Ubisoft as Antón Castillo, playing him in chaotic evil. Last and certainly not the least, is arguably his most recognizable as Gus Fring he plays in first in Breaking Bad and its spinoff in Better Call Saul, both AMC series. Do you agree with Esposito on the alignment of the characters? Where do you think his other characters fall on the chart?