Giancarlo Esposito Drops Mandalorian S03, Boba Fett & Last of Us Intel

Thanks to the combination of The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito, Kathy Hanrahan reporting on behalf of WRAL.com, and GalaxyCon Raleigh, a brief interview with Moff Gideon's real-life alter-ego turned into three important updates on three different series. As you'll see in the video below, Esposito jokes that he's ready to reveal the entire season's details before confirming that the third season of The Mandalorian will begin filming "soon". But in his answer, he also reveals that (according to Esposito) The Book of Boba Fett has "just finished shooting" so Mando is next up on the production. And while viewers should expect to see more Moff during the third go-around, he can't say much (translation: anything) beyond that. As for his co-star Pedro Pascal splitting time between Mando and his HBO series The Last of Us, Esposito reminds fans that having a lead character who wears a helmet the vast majority of the time means never having to worry about delays: "We never have to wait on Pedro". S it sounds like there won't be much concern regarding dueling production delays.

And here's a look at a video of the interview from the weekend convention:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Speaking with Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, Pascal revealed what his "Star Wars" experience was when he was younger. "I was born in '75, and my parents immigrated to the U.S. from Chile when I was a baby. We were absorbing a lot of cinema. My father, who's a doctor but loves going to the movies, would be taking us all the time. And so, it kind of dominated my childhood experience, "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" and "E.T.," and all that Spielberg and George Lucas stuff," Pascal revealed.

"When I met with them and stepped into a writers' room that was wall-to-wall story illustrations of the first season, it was really surreal to see such familiar imagery and kind of realize that those were pulled right out of your imagination. They know the impact that it had on all of us, and they're finding a way to — or new ways, really — to speak to that, and visually create the things that we see when we close our eyes and think about it. Which is kind of amazing."

