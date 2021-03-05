Ginny & Georgia Star Responds Amid Taylor Swift Controversy

Earlier this week, singer Taylor Swift called out the writers and producers of Ginny & Georgia for a line in the Netflix series she claims was "deeply sexist," "lazy," and "horse shit" in which Ginny (Antonia Gentry) says during an argument with her mother Georgia (Brianne Howey), "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift." Now, Gentry has taken to Instagram to thank fans for their support and offer her thoughts on both the show and her character.

"It is so meaningful to see the hundreds of messages from fans in my inbox who feel seen, heard, and understood because of the show and its characters. It has also been fun to hear from those who were just happy to be along for an entertaining ride," Gentry wrote in her post- which comes as fans of Swift's have taken to social media to criticize both the actor and the show. "As someone who grew up feeling voiceless and unimportant, and who did not see herself reflected on screen, Ginny Miller was finally a reprieve," she continued. "Finally, a character who was just as confused and imperfect as I was gets a chance to exist. Ginny Miller, though fictional, is a character who reflects all of life's contradictions and imperfections." While not directly addressing the line in question or Swift's accusations, Gentry also addressed how Ginny's faults and biases are what make her a well-rounded character that viewers can relate to- even when she's not being her best self. "She [Ginny] is a character among many in the show who implicate us all. She shows us our own biases, prejudices and injustices. She loves, she lies and she stands up for what she believes in — even though she may not have all of her facts straight," Gentry explained. "She makes mistakes — morally, mentally, physically, emotionally — and not just within herself, but within the broken world she lives in."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonia (@_antoniagentry_)

Here's a look at Swift's tweet from earlier this week:

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn't look cute on you 💔 Happy Women's History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

Angsty and awkward fifteen year old Ginny Miller often feels more mature than her thirty year old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller. After years on the run, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they've never had… a normal life. But it's not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia's past threatens her and her family's new way of life… and Georgia will do anything to protect her family.