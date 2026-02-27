Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: God of War

God of War: Prime Video Offers Look at Hurst's Kratos, Vinson's Atreus

Prime Video shared a look at Ryan Hurst and Callum Vinson as Kratos and Atreus in Showrunner Ronald D. Moore's live-action God of War series.

Article Summary Prime Video unveils Ryan Hurst as Kratos and Callum Vinson as Atreus in the live-action God of War series

God of War follows Kratos and Atreus on an epic journey to honor Faye and face Norse mythological threats

Ronald D. Moore, of Battlestar Galactica fame, leads as showrunner with a star-studded cast joining the saga

Amazon has greenlit two seasons, with Emmy-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye set to helm the opening episodes

After getting a whole lot of casting news for Sony Pictures TV, Amazon MGM Studios, and Showrunner Ronald D. Moore's (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, For All Mankind) live-action God of War series, we're getting our first look at Ryan Hurst and Callum Vinson in the roles of Kratos and Atreus. The series follows father and son Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human. Joining Hurst and Vinson are Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

During a March 2025 episode of Katee Sackhoff's The Sackhoff Show podcast, Sackhoff and Moore discussed a wide range of personal and professional topics. At the end of their conversation, as Sackhoff was getting ready to sign off, she asked Moore for an update on what he's working on – and that's where we got some interesting intel on the God of War series. "I'm working on an adaptation of… there's a video game called 'God of War'… that Amazon has ordered, you know, two seasons of and they have asked me to come in. So I'm literally in the writers' room and working on that. That's my new thing; that's such a daunting property." From there, Moore and Sackhoff discuss Moore not being a gamer and their respective past experiences with video games.

Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer of God of War. Additional executive producers include Maril Davis, Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee, and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia, and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers on the series. Emmy Award-winning director Frederick E.O. Toye (Shōgun, The Boys, Fallout) has also signed on to direct the series' first two episodes. The upcoming streaming series has been given a green light for two seasons.

