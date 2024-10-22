Posted in: TV | Tagged: God of War, prime video

God of War: Ronald D. Moore Set as Series Showrunner, Writer & EP

Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica) will reportedly write, executive-produce, and serve as showrunner on Prime Video's God of War series.

Last week, the news came down that writers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (Iron Man, Children of Men) and Showrunner Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time) had departed Sony Pictures TV and Amazon MGM Studios' live-action "God of War" series. The studios were reportedly looking for a restart with a new team of writers and a new creative direction. According to Variety, it appears that the change in creative direction is underway, with Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, For All Mankind) joining the project as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. In addition, it's being reported that Santa Monica Studio's studio creative director Cory Barlog will remain as an executive producer, as will PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Santa Monica Studio's Yumi Yang, and Vertigo's Roy Lee. The news comes after Moore and Sony Pictures Television inked a new overall deal after Moore's previous deal with Disney and 20th Television – making a return for Moore.

The live-action series was set to follow Kratos, the God of War, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard. When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son, Atreus, to spread her ashes from the highest peak—his wife's final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son and force Kratos to battle new Gods and monsters for the fate of the world.

Judkins was set to executive produce alongside Fergus & Ostby and Santa Monica Studio's Studio Creative Director, Cory Barlog. Playstation Productions Asad Qizilbash & Carter Swan, Santa Monica Studio's Yumi Yang, and Vertigo's Roy Lee also serve as executive producers, with Santa Monica Studio's Jeff Ketcham set to serve as a co-executive producer.

