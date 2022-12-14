God of War: Rafe Judkins, Amazon & Sony Team on Live-Action Series

If you're a video game franchise, what better way to follow up on your well-received & well-reviewed latest edition? If you're PlayStation's ancient mythology-based video game franchise God of War, you get Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, and PlayStation Productions together for a live-action series set for Prime Video. Written by Mark Fergus & Hawk Ostby (Iron Man, Children of Men), with Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time) serving as showrunner, here's a look at the official description: "'God of War' follows Kratos, the God of War, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard. When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son, Atreus, to spread her ashes from the highest peak—his wife's final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son and force Kratos to battle new Gods and monsters for the fate of the world." Judkins will executive produce alongside Fergus & Ostby and Santa Monica Studio's Studio Creative Director, Cory Barlog. Playstation Productions Asad Qizilbash & Carter Swan, Santa Monica Studio's Yumi Yang, and Vertigo's Roy Lee also serve as executive producers, with Santa Monica Studio's Jeff Ketcham serving as a co-executive producer.

"The God of War is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as its rich storytelling," said Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios. "We are honored to share in the adventure of exploring the God of War mythology in such a momentous way with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Santa Monica Studio." "We are so proud and excited to be working with our friends at Amazon Studios and our partners at PlayStation Productions to adapt this beautiful and heartbreaking game into a premium live-action series," added Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios." Rafe, Mark and Hawk are crafting a transportive series that charts a path through the ancient mythological journey of Kratos." "'God of War' is one of PlayStation's most awarded video games, so we're excited to partner with Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios to bring our beloved franchise to fans and new audiences in a bold and authentic way," shared Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions.