God of War Series Getting Restart; Judkins, Fergus, Ostby Depart

Report: Prime Video's God of War series is getting a creative reboot, with Mark Fergus, Hawk Ostby, and Rafe Judkins departing the project.

When Amazon MGM Studios chief Jennifer Salke and head of TV Vernon Sanders were asked about a status update on how things were looking with the "God of War" live-action series back in July after the nominations for the Emmy Awards were announced, Salke noted that we should "Stay tuned" for more information – adding, "We love 'God of War.'" Sounded promising, right? Well, we're not sure if this was what they referencing, but Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that writers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (Iron Man, Children of Men) and Showrunner Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time) have departed the project as Sony Pictures TV and Amazon MGM Studios look for a creative restart with a new team of writers and a new creative direction. Reports are that "multiple scripts" for the first season were complete and that Sony and Prime Video were pleased with what they had seen.

The live-action series was set to follow Kratos, the God of War, who, after exiling himself from his blood-soaked past in ancient Greece, hangs up his weapons forever in the Norse realm of Midgard. When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son, Atreus, to spread her ashes from the highest peak—his wife's final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son and force Kratos to battle new Gods and monsters for the fate of the world.

Judkins was set to executive produce alongside Fergus & Ostby and Santa Monica Studio's Studio Creative Director, Cory Barlog. Playstation Productions Asad Qizilbash & Carter Swan, Santa Monica Studio's Yumi Yang, and Vertigo's Roy Lee also serve as executive producers, with Santa Monica Studio's Jeff Ketcham set to serve as a co-executive producer.

