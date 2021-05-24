Godfather BSS Interview Headlines Peacock/WWE Network This Week

Pimpin' ain't easy, WWE legend The Godfather used to say during his 1990s heyday, but he would have to admit it was a hell of a lot easier back in the 90s than it would be today, when his gimmick would probably get all of WWE canceled. Nevertheless, The Godfather will be a guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions this week, streaming on Peacock for United States viewers and on the WWE Network for everyone else.

From WWE.com:

No topic will be off limits when the two Attitude Era legends sit down to discuss The Godfather's WWE Hall of Fame career, from his earliest appearances in WWE as the mysterious Papa Shango to his run in The Nation of Domination and beyond.

Best of luck to them! Also on Peacock this week, Sonya Deville will be on The Bump, plus new episodes of NXT UK, 205 Live, WWE Main Event, ICW Fight Club ,and wXw We love Wrestling. Also on Peacock/The WWE Network this week: new episodes of Raw Talk and Talking Smack, as well as replays of NXT and old replays of NXT and Smackdown.

Check out the full streaming schedule for Peacock and the WWE Network below, courtesy of WWE.com: