Good Omens 2 Leak Came From Prime Video; Amazon "Knew Better": Gaiman

Neil Gaiman responded to a major leak spoiling Good Omens 2 that hit social media earlier - and it appears it came from Amazon's Prime Video.

With a little more than 1-1/2 months to go until Prime Video's continuation of Neil Gaiman & Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch (otherwise known as Good Omens 2), the Michael Sheen & David Tennant-starring streaming series is making the kind of news that the fans (and Gaiman, in particular) aren't too happy about – and they have every right to be righteously pissed off. A major leak hit social media that spoils a major plot point for both the season and the overall series – but if you're looking for us to get into it here? Nope, not going to happen. But what we can tell you is that it looks like it was a self-inflicted wound – with the "leak" coming from a Prime Video-released teaser/promo. It didn't take long for the fans to slip into social media spoiler protection mode – but not before the spoiler had a chance to spread. Taking to his Tumblr account, Gaiman addressed the matter.

"I've heard what's happened, and I'm heartbroken that there are leaks and that they happened like this. If you want to remain GO2 unspoiled, I'd strongly suggest avoiding any places or tags that leaks happen or just staying far away from the internet until July 28th," Gaiman wrote in his post. In a follow-up, a fan asked if the ongoing WGA/AMPTP writers' strike could've been a factor in that Gaiman would've had a better opportunity to consult on anything going out. "It's hard to say," Gaiman responded. "I'm on strike and not able to oversee every step of the promotion in the way that I normally would be, and because I'm on strike, people aren't running things by me in the way that they normally would." That said, Gaiman questions how this mistake could've happened, adding that "the people who were overseeing it at Amazon knew better, and it still went out somehow."

With all six episodes set to hit Prime Video screens on July 28th (in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide), here's the official trailer for Good Omens 2, followed by a look at the season's official overview & more:

Originally based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's international best-selling novel, Good Omens 2 explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the ineffable friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a fussy angel and rare-book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley (David Tennant). Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, the duo is getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho. That is until the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) turns up unexpectedly at the door of Aziraphale's bookshop with no memory of who he is or how he got there. While Crowley is leery as to why the archangel has come to the bookshop, Aziraphale is keen to solve the mystery behind Gabriel's condition. However, hiding the archangel from both Heaven and Hell quickly disrupts their lives in unforeseen ways. To solve this mystery and thwart Heaven and Hell in the process, the duo will need more than a miracle; they'll need to once again rely on each other.

Prime Video series Good Omens 2 stars Sheen and Tennant as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively. Also reprising their roles are Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel. Returning this season in new roles: Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina, with new faces joining the misfits in Heaven and Hell: Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

Gaiman continues as executive producer and co-showrunner along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who returned to direct all of the season's episodes. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Pratchett's estate, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' head of comedy Josh Cole also executive produce (with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman). Good Omens is based on the internationally bestselling novel by Pratchett and Gaiman, with the new season of the streaming series produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.

