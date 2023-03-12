Good Omens 2: Neil Gaiman Clarifies Series Production Timeline Explaining there's still work to do even after it's been handed in, Neil Gaiman updated the production/release timelines for Good Omens 2.

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with Amazon's Michael Sheen & David Tennant-starring sequel season to Neil Gaiman & the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch (otherwise known as Good Omens 2), Gaiman was sharing an extract from Aziraphale's (Sheen) Diary from the 1820s that Gaiman wrote for a specific scene. But even though it ended up not being visible in the scene, Gaiman wanted fans to be able to read it for themselves as a special Valentine's Day gift. Now, Gaiman is sharing an update on what's going on behind the camera in terms of when the series will hit Prime Video screens.

On his Tumblr account, Gaiman shared that they would be handing over Good Omens 2 "very soon now," which created a lot of excitement over the possibility of a premiere date arriving sooner rather than later. In a follow-up tweet, Gaiman clarified that handing in the series isn't the final step before it hits screens. "Just a reminder that once we hand it in, we're still months away from it being on your screens," Gaiman explained. "Lots of steps still to go. Every foreign language version needs to be dubbed and subtitled (for example). Sometime in Summer. Amazon Prime will need to decide on their broadcast date." Here's a look at Gaiman's tweet from earlier today clarifying the timeline for the series' release:

When the story continues, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back into their easy-living lives among the mortals populating London's Soho. But when an unexpected messenger presents them with a surprising mystery, the game's afoot once more for our duo. "Oh, it's wonderful. It's so much fun," Gaiman responded when asked how the sequel season was shaping up during an interview with Rolling Stone. "Partly because I learned so much. The first time you do something, you just learn how to do it, and then you can start to play. So when I wrote and made Good Omens, I was learning, how do you do a 'Good Omens'? I think there's this thing in my head, but how does it work? I feel like Good Omens season one was 'Chopsticks.' This is much more me getting to the whole orchestra."

Tennant and Sheen are joined by Jon Hamm, Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Doon Mackichan, Gloria Obianyo, Liz Carr, Quelin Sepulveda, Shelley Conn, Derek Jacobi, Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Niamh Walsh, Dame Siân Phillips, Tim Downie, Pete Firman, Andi Osho, and Alex Norton. Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand will not be returning as Satan and God, respectively. Gaiman will executive produce and serve as co-showrunner with director Douglas Mackinnon. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' Head of Comedy Josh Cole also executive produce, with Finnemore co-writing alongside Gaiman. Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia are set to produce Good Omens 2.