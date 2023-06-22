Posted in: Amazon Studios, Good Omens, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Aziraphale, Crowley, david tennant, good omens, Good Omens 2, michael sheen, neil gaiman, preview, trailer

Good Omens 2 Preview: Aziraphale Has Some Questions – So Does Gabriel

Aziraphale has a VERY unexpected visitor in the following sneak peek at Prime Video's David Tennant & Michael Sheen-starring Good Omens 2.

After turning back the clock on Aziraphale's (Michael Sheen) and Crowley's (David Tennant) time together over the ages, we're getting a look ahead at what viewers can expect from Prime Video's continuation of Neil Gaiman & Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch (otherwise known as Good Omens 2). And in the following clip, the once-missing Gabriel (Jon Hamm) has made a very unexpected return – and Aziraphale needs answers. Except there's one very big problem. Gabriel doesn't know why he's there ("I don't know. I just thought I should")… or who he is ("I'm me. I just don't know who me is")… or even what hot chocolate is.

To see how all of the confusion plays out, check out the following sneak peek:

With all six episodes set to hit Prime Video screens on July 28th (in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide), here's the official trailer for Good Omens 2, followed by a look at the season's official overview & more:

Originally based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's international best-selling novel, Good Omens 2 explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the ineffable friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a fussy angel and rare-book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley (David Tennant). Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, the duo is getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London's Soho. That is until the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) turns up unexpectedly at the door of Aziraphale's bookshop with no memory of who he is or how he got there. While Crowley is leery as to why the archangel has come to the bookshop, Aziraphale is keen to solve the mystery behind Gabriel's condition. However, hiding the archangel from both Heaven and Hell quickly disrupts their lives in unforeseen ways. To solve this mystery and thwart Heaven and Hell in the process, the duo will need more than a miracle; they'll need to once again rely on each other.

Prime Video series Good Omens 2 stars Sheen and Tennant as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively. Also reprising their roles are Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel. Returning this season in new roles: Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina, with new faces joining the misfits in Heaven and Hell: Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

Gaiman continues as executive producer and co-showrunner along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who returned to direct all of the season's episodes. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Pratchett's estate, John Finnemore, and BBC Studios Productions' head of comedy Josh Cole also executive produce (with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman). Good Omens is based on the internationally bestselling novel by Pratchett and Gaiman, with the new season of the streaming series produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.

