Posted in: Amazon Studios, Current News, TV | Tagged: good omens, Good Omens 3

Good Omens 3 Post-Production Nearly Complete; 2026 Premiere: EP Cole

EP Josh Cole offered the best update yet on where things stand with Prime Video's David Tennant and Michael Sheen-starring Good Omens 3.

Article Summary Good Omens 3 post-production is nearly done, with a 2026 premiere expected on Prime Video.

EP Josh Cole confirms the finale is for fans, despite challenges during production.

Neil Gaiman contributed to writing but won't be involved in producing the final episode.

Michael Sheen teases a Richard III disguise cameo with Olivier’s iconic nose in the finale.

More than two years since the second season finale of Prime Video's David Tennant and Michael Sheen-starring adaptation of Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens hit our screens, there have been a lot of questions marks surrounding the series' finale. Since that time, the decision was made to end the series with a 90-minute final episode after reporting over the course of the past year from Tortoise Media, NY Magazine, and Vulture, citing allegations of abuse by a number of women against Gaiman that went public. Gaiman has denied anything non-consensual, and a source in an October 2024 Variety piece reported that Gaiman had contributed to the writing of Good Omens 3 but would not be involved with the production and would not be listed as an executive producer on the finale.

Over the past few months, we learned that filming had wrapped – and not much else. In previous interviews, Sheen made it clear that he was as much in the dark as anyone else regarding if or when the finale would stream. Meanwhile, Composer David Arnold (Sherlock) teased a more positive update, posting an image of his guitar and the caption, "Brian Maybe is back .. it must be Good Omens 3!!" That brings us to today, and a news item regarding Good Omens EP Josh Cole and a big career move that was reported on by Deadline Hollywood exclusively. Cole is set to lead a high-end drama banner under BBC Studios, serving as Chief Creative Officer for BBC Studios Fiction while also continuing to lead BBC Studios Comedy Productions.

During the article/interview, the topic of the finale was addressed, with Cole sharing, "I'm proud of everyone who worked hard on Season 3 in incredibly difficult circumstances. Knowing what 'Good Omens' means to the fandom really drove us forward, and the finale is very much for them." While DH noted that they reached out to Amazon for a confirmation, Cole noted that post-production is nearly finished and that a "premiere date is expected next year."

Good Omens 3: Michael Sheen on How "Richard III" Plays a Small Part

Checking in with hosts Andy Bush and Dave Lawrence's Scarred for Life podcast back in March, Sheen noted that filming on the final episode of Good Omens 3 had wrapped, while also noting how a recent purchase will factor into an upcoming scene. "I went online and went on this auction. I am now the owner of the nose that [Laurence] Olivier wore as Richard III in that film,' Sheen shared, referencing Sir Laurence Olivier's 1955 film Richard III. "That thing that haunted me from being a child, I now have it, and not only that, I have worn it in something. It was a bit in the last part of 'Good Omens' that I've just finished filming, where my character has to be in disguise, and I wear Olivier's nose from 'Richard III.'" As for details? Yeah, that's not gonna happen – but let the speculation begin!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!