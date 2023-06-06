Posted in: CW, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Batman, gotham knights, Harvey Dent, Misha Collins, preview, the cw, trailer, two-face

Gotham Knights Key Art Poster Teases Harvey Dent's Two-Face Descent

With a new episode hitting tonight, The CW's Gotham Knights dropped new key art spotlighting HarveyDent's (Misha Collins) Two-Face descent.

With a new episode of Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux & Natalie Abrams' Batman universe-set Gotham Knights set to hit tonight, the series is honoring an actor who has been killing it during an already-impressive debut season. We can't say enough about Misha Collins and what he's bringing to the screen with his Harvey Dent – especially with a cast that's more than impressively holding its own. Even when we know how his journey is going to end, Collins and the show's writers are still able to build tension and doubt – not an easy task considering we're talking about a character whose backstory has been more than a few times. So before we take a look at what's ahead with S01E11 "Daddy Issues," here's a look at new key art highlighting Harvey's journey to Two-Face:

A Look at Season 1 Episode 11 "Daddy Issues"

Gotham Knights Season 1 Episode 11 "Daddy Issues": HAPPY BIRTHDAY, DUELA — Duela's (Olivia Rose Keegan) birthday reunion with her mom, Jane Doe (guest star Lindy Booth), unearths some shocking information that will irrevocably change her. Meanwhile, Stephanie (Anna Lore) is forced to choose between her family and the Knights, putting her at odds with Harper (Fallon Smythe). Finally, Harvey (Misha Collins) finds himself on a collision course with someone from his past. Oscar Morgan, Navia Robinson, and Tyler DiChiara also star. America Young directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams & Caroline Dries. Now, here's a look at the preview images that were released:

Gotham Knights: What You Need to Know

Written by Fiveash, Stoteraux, and Abrams, The CW's Gotham Knights stars Fallon Smythe (Grown-ish), Tyler DiChiara (Relish), Olivia Rose Keegan (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Navia Robinson (Raven's Home), Oscar Morgan (Master of the Air), Misha Collins (Supernatural), Anna Lore (All American), Rahart Adams (Foursome) Lauren Stamile (Complications), and Damon Dayoub (Stitchers) star. In addition, real-life married couple Ethan Embry and Sunny Mabry have joined the cast as Arthur and Crystal Brown. And Doug Bradley ("Hellraiser" film franchise) has joined the cast in a role that is at the core of the Batman legend – Joe Chill, the man who murdered Bruce Wayne's parents.

Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Morgan) is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman's enemies: Duela (Keegan), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row (Smythe), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (DiChiara), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Collins) and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies, including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Lore) and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Robinson). But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors, known as… the Gotham Knights.

Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Fiveash and Stoteraux exec produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden. Abrams is also a co-executive producer, while Danny Cannon directed and executive produced the pilot. The series is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!