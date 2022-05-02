Gotham Knights Pilot Co-Creator Confirms Final Day of Production

Earlier this month, we checked in as Misha Collins (Supernatural) shared some thoughts on his approach to Harvey Dent in The CW's Gotham Knights pilot from Chad Fiveash & James Stoteraux (Batwoman EPs) and Batwoman executive story editor Natalie Abrams, and based on Bob Kane & Bill Finger's DC Comics' characters (though not related to The CW's Batwoman or Warner Bros' upcoming videogame). And it looks like we might find out later this month if the pilot has a series future when The CW hosts its Upfronts for advertisers and the media. Well, the process to get the pilot to that final stage hit a major milestone today with Abrams sharing some great news: today's the final day of production.

In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the… Gotham Knights. The pilot's cast includes Fallon Smythe (Grown-ish), Tyler DiChiara (Relish), Olivia Rose Keegan (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Navia Robinson (Raven's Home), Oscar Morgan (Master of the Air), Misha Collins (Supernatural), Anna Lore (All American), and Rahart Adams (Foursome). Now here's a look at Abrams' tweet confirming that the end was near and offering some thanks:

Final day of production on the #GothamKnights pilot. I'm incredibly lucky to have gotten this experience. Grateful to @ChadFiveash & @JStoteraux, Team Berlanti, Team DC, Team WB & Team CW and our entire cast & crew. So proud of the work we've done 🤞🏻 — Natalie Abrams (@NatalieAbrams) May 2, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Smythe's Harper Row: streetwise, acerbic, and often underestimated, the blue-haired bisexual is a gifted engineer who can fix anything. But what Harper wants most of all is to repair the broken lives of her and her brother, Cullen, the only person she trusts. After years of hiding his true self from an abusive parent, DiChiara's transgender teen Cullen Row is tired of being polite and agreeable. Clever and adept at reading human nature, Cullen is ready to fight his own battles. Dashing with a swagger, Collins' Harvey Dent is Gotham's charismatic, hard-charging District Attorney. With a rigid sense of right and wrong, Harvey's idealism and his single-minded quest for justice will ironically and tragically transform him into one of Gotham's most feared supervillains, Two-Face. Lore's Stephanie Brown is someone whose sarcasm is matched only by her intellect. She was raised on a steady diet of brain teasers and puzzles and honed her skills to become a formidable coder. Confident and charismatic, Adams' Brody has the brains and the looks — and he knows it. However, his entitled attitude covers his insecurity and jealousy of anyone who rivals him.