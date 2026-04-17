Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: fire country

Fire Country S04E15 "Making Things Go Boom" Preview: From Bad to Worse

A routine fire call turns out to be anything but for Station 42 in tonight's episode of CBS's Fire Country, S04E15: "Making Things Go Boom."

Article Summary Station 42 faces a dangerous twist during a supposed routine fire call in Fire Country S04E15.

Episode highlights and official overviews revealed for Fire Country S04E15–S04E18 and the season 4 finale.

Bode steps into a leadership role amid a cold snap, while Jake mulls a life-changing decision in S04E16.

Upcoming episodes promise chaos, peril, and major rescues as Station 42 faces escalating disasters.

On tonight's episode of CBS's Max Thieriot-starring Fire Country, a routine fire call becomes anything when the threat turns out to be a lot more than anyone expected. We've got an official overview, image gallery, and sneak peeks at what's going down tonight with S04E15: "Making Things Go Boom" waiting for you below. In addition, we have overviews and images for S04E16: "Not Worth the Risk" (cold snap crisis mode), S04E17: "Sometimes the Chaos Wins," and S04E18: "Best Man" – and an overview for the May 22nd season finale, S04E20: "Try Not to Drown."

Fire Country: S04E15-S04E18 & Season 4 Finale Previews

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 15: "Making Things Go Boom" – A routine response to a reported minor fire turns dangerous when the Station 42 team discovers the threat is far greater than dispatch indicated. Written by Jen Klein and directed by Jules Latimer.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 16: "Not Worth the Risk" – Bode sets out to prove his leadership skills during a historic cold snap that plunges Edgewater into crisis mode. Meanwhile, Jake contemplates a life‑altering decision that could change his future forever. Written by Miriam Sachs and directed by Gabriel Correa.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 17: "Sometimes the Chaos Wins" – When a powerful storm sends a massive telephone pole crashing through a family home and traps a woman inside, Station 42 races against time to try and pull off a dangerous rescue. Written by Obiageli Odimegwu & Carrie Williams and directed by Nicole Rubio.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 18: "Best Man" – When Bode's past resurfaces far from Edgewater, a volatile chain of events leads to a perilous off-duty rescue that forces him to confront guilt, accountability, and what it truly means to step up when lives – and friendships – are on the line. Written by Sara Casey & Manuel Herrera and directed by Diane Farr.

Fire Country Season 4 Episode 20: "Try Not to Drown" – After a catastrophic dam failure unleashes historic floodwaters across Edgewater, Station 42 and Three Rock battle rising waters and dwindling resources. Written by Joe Hortua and directed by Gonzalo Amat.

CBS's Fire Country stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Leone, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began. Years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Inspired by Thieriot's experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Fire Country also stars Billy Burke (Vince), Kevin Alejandro (Manny), Diane Farr (Sharon), Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela), Jordan Calloway (Jake), and Jules Latimer (Eve). Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano, Bill Harper, Max Thieriot, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Kristie Anne Reed serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!