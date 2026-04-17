Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: sheriff country

Sheriff Country S01E15: "The Lost Girls of Edgewater County" Preview

Mickey exposes more of Edgewater's dark secrets in tonight's episode of CBS's Sheriff Country, S01E15: "The Lost Girls of Edgewater County."

Article Summary Sheriff Country S01E15 unearths chilling secrets in Edgewater as Mickey races to save one of her own.

Preview sneak peeks and episode summaries for S01E16, S01E17, and S01E18 are included.

Upcoming episodes tackle deadly hunts, land-grab schemes, and a sweeping DEA crackdown.

The road to the season finale grows tense as Mickey faces fallout that threatens everything she’s built.

Welcome back to our weekly pregame preview for what's ahead tonight and the remainder of the season for CBS's Morena Baccarin-starring Sheriff Country. First up, we have an overview, images, a trailer, and sneak peeks for S01E15: "The Lost Girls of Edgewater County," in which more of Edgewater's disturbing, long-buried secrets come to light. Following that, we have overviews and images for S01E16: "Twenty Four Candles," S01E17: "The Hunting Party," and S01E18: "The Gambler," before we jump ahead to the season finale, S01E20: "Mexico."

Sheriff Country: S01E15 – S01E18 & Season Finale Previews

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 15: "The Lost Girls of Edgewater County" – To save one of her own, Sheriff Mickey Fox launches a race-against-time investigation that exposes long-buried secrets and a chilling pattern haunting Edgewater County. Written by Obiageli Odimegwu and directed by Ruben Garcia.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 16: "Twenty Four Candles" – While Skye celebrates her 24th birthday, Sheriff Mickey Fox investigates a brutal attack tied to a land-grab scheme. Written by Mark Wilding and directed by Nicole Rubio.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 17: "The Hunting Party" – Sheriff Mickey Fox investigates a fatal shooting that appears to be a tragic accident during a lavish Fraley family boar hunt, setting off a chain of events with far-reaching consequences for Edgewater. Written by Heather F. Robb & Melissa Carter and directed by Nicole Rubio.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 18: "The Gambler" – A dramatic federal crackdown rocks Edgewater and forces Sheriff Mickey Fox to confront a sprawling investigation that pits loyalty to her community against the reach of the DEA. The case pushes Mickey closer to home than ever before, with consequences for the people she loves the most. Written by Adair Cole and directed by Tara Miele.

Sheriff Country Season 1 Episode 20: "Mexico" – With her department under scrutiny and tensions rising across Edgewater, Sheriff Mickey Fox faces the fallout from a major investigation that threatens to upend everything she's built. Written by Matt Lopez and directed by Tony Phelan.

CBS's Sheriff Country shines a spotlight on straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox (Baccarin), the stepsister of Cal Fire's division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Fire Country star Max Thieriot is also set to guest star.

Produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution, CBS's Sheriff Country stars Morena Baccarin, W. Earl Brown, Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are writing the initial episode, which will be based on a story by Phelan, Rater, and Thieriot. Thieriot, Phelan, Rater, Matt Lopez, and Jerry Bruckheimer & KristieAnne Reed for JBTV are executive producers.

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