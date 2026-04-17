Posted in: Fatal Fury, Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves, Wolfgang Krauser

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Shows Off Krauser In Latest Trailer

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is showing off the latest DLC character in its latest trailer: Wolfgang Krauser arrives on April 24, 2026.

Article Summary Wolfgang Krauser returns to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves as the latest DLC character for Season 2.

Krauser arrives just in time for the game's one-year anniversary, joining the roster as a formidable villain.

Players can unlock Krauser via stand-alone purchase or as part of the Season 2 Pass on April release.

Arcade Mode and Episodes of South Town spotlight Krauser's quest for revenge against Terry Bogard.

SNK has revealed more info for the next Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves DLC character, as Wolfgang Krauser returns in a prolific way. One of the biggest villains in the franchise, Krauser made his debut back in Fatal Fury 2, making appearances throughout the series as a force of nature to be contended with. A no-nonsense, never back down fighter who has evil intentions for everyone in his wake. He joins the game as the fourth DLC character to be unlocked as part of Season 2, and will join the game in time for its one-year anniversary. We have more info from the team, along with images and his trailer, as the character will be available as a standalone purchase and as part of the Season 2 Pass on April 24, 2026.

The Emperor of Darkness, Wolfgang Krauser, Returns to Fatal Fury

Krauser ruled the sinister underbelly of society as the Emperor of Darkness, until he fell in battle to the resilient fang of the Hungry Wolf—or so the rumors, spread by his own offspring, would have the public believe. Now, years later, the son of the sovereign has a fighting tournament of his own; for Krauser, whose ruthlessness has only grown with time, it is the perfect chance to strike. The stage is set—not a requiem for the fallen, but an overture to revenge.

Arcade Mode : Krauser vows to reclaim his life as the omnipotent Emperor of Darkness, and retribution against one man in particular—Terry Bogard, the Hungry Wolf himself—will allow him to do just that.

: Krauser vows to reclaim his life as the omnipotent Emperor of Darkness, and retribution against one man in particular—Terry Bogard, the Hungry Wolf himself—will allow him to do just that. Episodes of South Town: Krauser's single-player RPG adventure sees him stalk the streets of South Town to further his sinister ambitions. How has the City of the Wolves changed in his absence? Where does his focus now fall?

About Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves features a unique art style that stimulates the senses, new and familiar characters in the fray, an innovative REV system that supercharges the excitement, and a host of other battle systems even more robust than before.

All-new REV System Shifts the Fight into Top Gear: The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle!

The REV System, a toolset making its Fatal Fury debut, offers unique offensive options from when the battle begins. Players can use REV Arts, REV Accel, REV Blows (while S.P.G. is active), and more until you hit your limit and the REV Meter overheats. Balance your heat level and keep the pressure on your opponent to fight at full throttle! Classic Battle Systems Evolved: Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish!

Many classic Fatal Fury battle systems are back in full force, including Combination Attacks, Just Defense, Braking, Dodge Attacks, and Feints. These systems return to the fold after more than 25 years and have evolved for the modern day. Buckle up for red-hot action and competitive fights to the finish! Experience-Tailored Control Schemes: Players can choose from two control schemes: Arcade Style is based on precise, technical inputs, while Smart Style lets you perform flashy special moves and combos using directional inputs and single button presses. From fighting game newcomers to seasoned veterans, everyone will be tricked out with the right controls—tailored specifically to your level.

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