Pokémon Has Launches a New Line Of Gardening Supplies

Posted in: Pop Culture | Tagged: gardening, pokemon

Pokémon Launches a New Line Of Gardening Supplies

Pokémon has added a new line of gardening items to their extensive product list, as your favorite characters can watch over your plants

Article Summary Pokémon debuts a new line of gardening supplies featuring fan-favorite characters as planters and décor.

Sculpted planters of starters like Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle let you personalize your plant space.

Matching gardening gear includes tote bags, gloves, aprons, and hats adorned with Pokémon designs.

Find the full collection of adorable planters and accessories now available at Pokémon Center online.

If you're a Pokémon fan and you enjoy gardening, then you're going to get a kick out of a new line of gardening items from the company. As you can see from the images here, they have created a new set of planters and decorations for your garden, whether you have a place to plant outside or you're just working on your own small plants in a home without a ton of space. All with their own personality as you see several characters from the series adorn these various items.

Squirtle! I Choose You… To Water My Plants!

Our personal favorites from the set are the first three Starter Pokémon getting their own sculpted planters, as each one gives them a different kind of personality. Depending on what you decide to grow in them, they can really complement what you have in each pot. We also kinda dig the matching tote bag, gloves, and apron, just in case you really want to show off your love for the series while you garden. We have mroe info about them from the company below, as they are all available in the Pokémon Center shop.

Pokémon Gardening Supplies

Squirtle and Diglett welcome visitors into your garden (and keep their feet clean) on a pair of adorable outdoor mats. You'll certainly be ready for work when you're decked out with gardening wear featuring Squirtle, Pikachu, Diglett, and Buneary. There's a boonie hat covered with images of these Pokémon and a delightful sun hat sporting a ribbon featuring the crew. Keep the light out of your eyes and maintain proper fashion sense!

To keep your plants growing great, Pokémon Center has a variety of pleasing planters available. A trio of matching square pots featuring Squirtle, Pikachu, and Diglett will look positively lovely lined up on a shelf. For slightly larger plants, the Diglett planter makes an ideal vessel, and those wanting to add a touch of whimsy to their green space shouldn't miss the sculpted planters featuring Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Pikachu. How cute does Pikachu look perched on Diglett's head? They just want to help you water your plants…how considerate!

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