Posted in: MTV, TV | Tagged: drag race, rupaul

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Finale Preview: Tonight's The Night!

For Nini Coco, Darlene Mitchell & Myki Meeks, it comes down to this. Here's a preview for MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 "Grand Finale."

Article Summary RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 finale spotlights Nini Coco, Darlene Mitchell, and Myki Meeks in an epic face-off

Tonight's 90-minute "Grand Finale" brings dramatic lip syncs and the crowning of America's Next Drag Superstar

Michelle Visage profiles each finalist in exclusive "Whatcha Packin'" segments before the main event

Get to know your final three queens, with insight into their backgrounds, first impressions, and journey through Season 18

Now that the dust has settled on last week's reunion round that saw Juicy Love Dion walk away with the top honors for the "All RuPaul-A-Paruza Smackdown," it's time for Nini Coco, Darlene Mitchell, and Myki Meeks to face off on tonight's 90-minute "Grand Finale" of MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18. Tonight's preview shines a light on our remaining three queens, with an overview and "First Lewk" for the final round. In addition, Michelle Visage offers three editions of "Whatcha Packin'," profiling Coco, Mitchell, and Meeks.

Drag Race S18 Finale Preview: "Grand Finale"

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Episode 16: "Grand Finale" – The top queens face off in an epic evening of performances and lip syncs, as they compete for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar and a grand prize of $200,000.

Get to Know Your Season 18 Queens! (UPDATED)

Returning this season to rule the roost are RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison. Now, here's a rundown of MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18's 14 queens and their respective backstories, followed by the "Ruveal" video that was released, which includes interviews with each of the queens. In addition, the Emmy Award-winning aftershow RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked will premiere immediately following (9:30 PM ET/PT) on MTV, offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate.

Darlene Mitchell – Los Angeles, CA | @itsdarlenebtw A country, camp queen, Darlene Mitchell blends soap opera glamour with Midwestern trailer trash panache. Known for her signature Peg Bundy-style hair, she originally hails from Greentown, Indiana, and once performed under the name Trash. After 10 years in drag– but a 5-year hiatus from the performance circuit– Darlene comes to the competition to see if RuPaul and the main stage can coax her back out of her bedroom once more.

Myki Meeks – Orlando, FL | @myki.meeks "Gorgeously stupid, and stupidly gorgeous," Myki Meeks is Orlando's dynamic theatrical powerhouse. A self-described "recovering theater kid," Myki blends glamour with camp, lights up the room as a host, and is known back home for her quick wit and ease with a microphone. A talented actress and consummate performer, Myki brings a stage presence that will keep the competition on its toes.

Nini Coco – Denver, CO | @theninicoco A high-energy, high-fashion diva from the Mile High City, Nini Coco is equal parts theatrical and fierce. A skilled costume designer, she blends conceptual looks with show-stopping performances. Having quit her day job as a mechanical engineer, she's here to prove that trading blueprints for sequins is a risk worth taking – because in her world, it's all or nothing.

Other famous faces set to appear this season include Teyana Taylor, Benny Blanco, Law Roach, Jamal Sims, Dove Cameron, Zara Larsson, Brooke Shields, Iman, Atsuko Okatsuka, Amy Taylor, Annaleigh Ashford, Danielle Pinnock, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Sherman, and Leland. Our queens are competing for the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar," as well as an official makeup collaboration with Anastasia Beverly Hills Cosmetics and a cash prize of $200,000, during the 18th season.

MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race sponsors include ViiV Healthcare and Native. Follow this season on X , Instagram , TikTok , Threads , and Facebook for all the latest (join the conversation using #DragRace).

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