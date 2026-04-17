Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: keegan-michael key, Key & Peele, Ore-Ida

Keegan-Michael Key Channels Key & Peele For New Ore-Ida Commercial

Keegan-Michael Key harkens back to his sketch comedy days in Key & Peele for some new commercials for Ore-Ida tater tots.

Article Summary Keegan-Michael Key stars in new Ore-Ida ads inspired by his Key & Peele sketch comedy roots

The ad campaign features Key playing wild imitation characters called "imi-taters"

Ore-Ida aims to highlight its original Tater Tots with the tagline "Ore-Ida or Nothing"

Key says the fun characters show that great originals, like Ore-Ida, can't be truly duplicated

Ore-Ida has launched a brand-new ad campaign featuring actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key, as he channels his sketch comedy past from the Key & Peele era for new ads. The entire campaign centers around "imi-taters", as Key appears as himself alongside several exaggerated, over-the-top imitation characters. All of whom are attempting to replicate the original. Which, as you may guess, doesn't go that well for any of them. Some of the characters include a grizzled sea captain named Keegan Seven Seas, a hardcore fitness instructor named Keegan Cycle Key, and a Gen Z influencer going by the handle @Keegan-Michael Yeet.

Often Imi-tatered, Never Duplicated

The campaign actually got a head start for fans who happened to be watching a recent New York Yankees game, as Key was spotted behind home plate surrounded by several identical imitators of himself, which actually went kinda viral on social media for a moment as fans were trying to figure out what was going on. All to sell some tater tots. We have a couple of quotes from Key and the company on the new campaign, as you'll start seeing the ads pop up more frequently.

Keegan-Michael Key Channels Key & Peele For New Ore-Ida Commercial

"As the inventor of Tater Tots, we've spent decades setting the standard for what great potatoes should taste like," said Claire Lukaszewski, Senior Brand Manager, Ore-Ida. "With 'Ore-Ida or Nothing,' we're reminding consumers of something we can say with confidence: Ore-Ida out-potatoes all other potatoes. There's a difference you can taste – and it starts with the original."

"This campaign allowed me to do what I love most – dive in and create some really fun characters. And it all comes back to a pretty simple idea," said Keegan-Michael Key, "Which is- that you can try to copy something great, but there's always something just a little… off. That's what made creating these 'imi-taters' so fun. They can come close, but are never as good as the original, which is exactly what makes Ore-Ida stand out."

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