Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Smart TV, TCL, tv

TCL Has Revealed Its New Spring 2026 Line of Smart TVs

TCL showed off some of their new models of Smart TVs for Spring 2026, as they have a mix of new designs and improved models

Article Summary TCL launches its Spring 2026 Smart TV lineup, including the advanced RM9L, QM7L, and QM8L models.

Flagship RM9L features RGB Mini LED tech, UltraColor Filter, and a new 120-bit Color System for vivid colors.

Cutting-edge enhancements like Enhanced Halo Control, AI scene optimization, and WHVA 2.0 Ultra display panel.

RM9L offers Dolby Vision 2 Max, Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, Bang & Olufsen audio, and runs Google TV with Gemini.

TCL rolled out a few new Smart TV designs this month, as their new Spring 2026 set has three specific models for people to check out. The three designs are the RM9L, which is being billed as one of their most advanced Smart TVs they've created so far, as well as the QM7L and QM8L, which are improvements on the previous models for the current standard in HDTV performance. The team also briefly showed off the X11L, their flagship SQD-Mini LED TV, with all the modern improvements to that design as well. You can read more about them below from the team as they're now hitting the market at different sizes and price points, depending on what you're looking for.

TCL Rolls Out Three New Smart TV Models For Spring 2026

TCL, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and a leading manufacturer of display technology, today announced the RM9L, marking its entry into the RGB LED TV race. Recognizing that bigger screens deserve better color, the new TCL RM9L is the most advanced RGB-Mini LED TV to date and a bold step forward in how premium TVs deliver color, brightness, and realism. Engineered as the Ultimate RGB TV, TCL's RM9L Series features industry-leading panel, control, and audio technology to deliver a truly cinematic viewing experience.

RGB Mini LED uses dedicated red, green, and blue LEDs to generate rich color. This approach enables pure color wavelengths at 100% BT 2020 color. The TCL RM9L takes that further with the CSOT UltraColor Filter for more consistent color saturation and a new 30-bit backlight controller as part of a 120-bit Color System, with shadowless uniform light support and shadow detail optimization, for unmatched color that allows exceptionally fine-grained control over each RGB channel. This kind of precision is especially noticeable on extra-large cinematic screen sizes.

TCL's new lineup of RGB Mini LED TVs incorporates advanced picture technologies such as Enhanced Halo Control Systems, high-contrast CSOT WHVA 2.0 Ultra panel, and the TSR AI Pro Processor for more powerful scene-by-scene AI image optimization. Whether watching favorite movies, animated films, or live sports under stadium lights, colors look fuller, cleaner, and more lifelike, from edge to edge.

Coming soon through a future OTA update, TCL's RM9L will also be among the first to support Dolby Vision 2 Max. Dolby Vision 2 Max builds on the success of Dolby Vision and is designed to meet the evolving expectations of today's viewers and unlock the most out of your television through three new powerful features: Content Intelligence, a new Imagine Engine, and Authentic Motion. With its new Bi-Directional Tone Mapping, DV2 helps the TV create brighter HDR images that still maintain the director's vision, and it works with existing Dolby Vision content.

Made for movie nights, gaming, and everything in between, the RM9L isn't just about specs – it's about experience. The RM9L is designed to make everything look bigger, brighter, more vivid, and more real. With Audio by Bang & Olufsen, expandable Dolby Atmos FlexConnect capabilities, and Google TV with Gemini, it's as smart and immersive as it is beautiful.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!