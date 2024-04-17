Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, grant gustin, james gunn, superman, The Flash

Grant Gustin & James Gunn Have Been DMing (But Not About The Flash)

Grant Gustin (The Flash) on hearing the kind words James Gunn had to say about him and the DCU-related topic the two have been DMing about.

While we could definitely spend an entire article discussing how Grant Gustin's Barry Allen was disrespected by his total lack of involvement in Ezra Miller-starring The Flash (we've already gone on record with our feelings on how Gustin was treated in the whole deal), in terms of James Gunn & Peter Safran's DC Studios, Gunn has always made it clear that he likes & appreciates him Gustin an actor. But with the following that he earned over the course of nine seasons of portraying the Scarlet Speedster, there are a lot of folks out there who still want Gustin to have a role in the New DCU – with both Gustin and Gunn saying in the past that they would love to have a chance to work together.

"It's so funny, that first video that came out of me, I didn't even know I was being filmed. I was at one of those conventions, and someone asked me if I'd ever do it – and I've always told people it's not up to me. And I think the person asked me like, 'If James Gunn wanted you to,' and it's like, yeah, if James Gunn wanted me to! I trust James Gunn. I love all the movies he's put out; I'm a fan. And then yeah, I guess he caught wind of that and said something nice," Gustin shared during an interview with The Wrap.

Though the two have never met, some fans might be happy to hear that Gustin & Gunn have had some back-and-forths in DMs – but not about The Flash. "Not even when all that went down! I think it was beforehand about something completely un… like, we've never talked about Flash," Gustin revealed. "We've talked, just like – I'm a huge Superman fan. I've always been a Superman fan, since I was a kid. So I'm just really excited about the movie. And I'm excited about David's [Corenswet] casting." Like most of us, Gustin is approaching the film from a fan's perspective. "I'm excited to see what James Gunn does with it. So I think at one point – maybe a couple different times, we've DM'd about 'Superman.' We've literally never talked 'Flash.' I'm just excited that he's doing Superman," Gustin added.

