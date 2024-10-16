Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: Grotesquerie, ryan murphy

Grotesquerie: Raven Goodwin Talks Murphyverse, Niecy Nash-Betts & More

Grotesquerie star Raven Goodwin spoke with us about being a "diehard American Horror Story girl," working with Niecy Nash-Betts, and more.

Raven Goodwin has accomplished so much in her career, starting as a child actor and making her debut in the 2001 Lionsgate film Lovely & Amazing. She's appeared in some of her share of shows like Malcolm in the Middle, Everybody Hates Chris, Just Jordan, 30 Rock, Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane, and Abbott Elementary. Goodwin spoke to Bleeding Cool about her latest Ryan Murphy FX series, Grotesquerie, living her dream as An American Horror Story mega fan, working with Niecy Nash-Betts, biographical stories she wants to tell, and more. The series follows a detective (Nash) and a nun (Micaela Diamond) investigating a series of heinous crimes that seem personal while grappling with personal issues and uncovering a sinister web that raises more questions than answers.

Grotesquerie Star Raven Goodwin on Living Her Ryan Murphy Dream

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Grotesquerie?'

Number one, it's horror, and number two, it's a Ryan Murphy project and I'm a diehard 'American Horror Story' girl, I had to. Anything Ryan does has been amazing and I knew I would be working with the best in the business in all aspects. I wanted to be a part of it and work with Niecy [Nash,] Courtney B. Vance, Lesley [Manville], Micaela [Diamond], and everyone who was a part of the project. Many talented directors, Max Winkler and Alexis Woodall, and I knew it would be a great collaboration.

Was everything you imagined to be on set with Ryan, Jon [Robin Baitz], and Joe [Baken]?

Yes! Professionalism was at an all-time high, and they let me show up, as far as [my character] Merritt is concerned. They trusted what I brought, so my vision for her was embraced and respected, and we were able to make an amazing show.

How do you break down your chemistry with Niecy Nash-Betts and the mother-daughter dynamic between Lois and Merritt?

I knew our chemistry would be amazing because of the short run-ins we had over the years. She always seemed like an authentic person. This is easier to connect with, regardless of the situation. In any work environment, authenticity helps, right? I knew we would have banter, and even when she called me and read up to me. After booking the project, I felt like I was talking to family. It was always good energy from the beginning. I knew as far as Merrit and Lois were concerned, Niecy understood Lois so much. I built what I built with Merritt, and it came together. It made sense, to be honest. I could only see Niecy and myself there, which was awesome.

How does a series like 'Grotesquerie' compare to your previous work, and does it like challenge you in ways as an actor?

It's a different level. It's the dialog I would say most of all was more demanding than I've ever had over the years. It was more intense. I was working with the dialect coach and making sure I showed up as my best self with all that dialogue. I was seeing a difference, making sure I was on point because Merritt required a different kind of focus than some characters I played.

Back in episode three – I never had it before – so I was just wondering if you actually had the turducken during that scene and what was it like.

Yeah, it's basically chicken, duck, and turkey. I ate a little bit in the dressing, the dressing in the mashed potatoes for the most part. I kept the bites small and sweet. My biggest bite was that piece of bread at the end of the thing.

Who are your acting inspirations, and how do you feel about the opportunities that you have had so far in Hollywood?

I have a lot of acting inspirations, and there are so many women in the business now who look like me and cheer you on during the day. There are so many of us now, which I love, and then, of course, Hattie McDaniel, Nell Carter, Kathy Bates, Meryl Streep, Nia Long, Gabrielle Union, Cicely Tyson, Octavia Spencer, and Angela Basset. Queen Latifah has had such a career. That's the beautiful part of this industry and how far it's come is we have so much inspiration to pull from and to be a part of that legacy. I can keep going because I love the cinema and them so much. I love the way we show up.

Is there a project you want to do in the future or a genre you wish you could do more of?

I love all genres. I want to touch on everything because I love everything. We are in the process of getting the Hattie McDaniel story done. I would love to see the Fannie Lou Hamer story, and I would love to see it, even if I'm producing, directing, or whatever. Even if it's Broadway on the theater stage, I'll take it. I love the art of it all. Missy Elliott would also be a cool story. It would be amazing to do a Missy Elliott project. If I'm not starring in it, I can even be a part of the behind-the-scenes. I love it.

Grotesquerie, which also stars Nicholas Alexander Chavez, airs Wednesdays on FX and streams on Hulu.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!