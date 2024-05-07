Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, streaming, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, Episode 1, my hero academia, Review, season 7

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 1 Review: A Return to Greatness

My Hero Academia Season 7 opener "In the Nick of Time! A Big-Time Maverick from the West!" didn't waste time getting us in on the action.

Article Summary Season 7 premiere of My Hero Academia starts with a high-octane action sequence.

Star and Stripe's animated debut delivers, living up to the manga's portrayal.

Layered storytelling elevates the tension, with All For One's sinister plotting.

Shigaraki's complex psyche is highlighted, giving him an edge over Star and Stripe.

This past weekend the new season of My Hero Academia started streaming on Crunchyroll with "In the Nick of Time! A Big-Time Maverick from the West!" It was an exciting episode from beginning to end, blasting us with action from the beginning. It is always heartwarming to see the anime that you live for return with more stories and seasons— there is something about seeing my comfort shows return that fills my heart with hope and even brings tears to my eyes. I mean, we have been following this show and manga for so many years now that it feels like seeing a long-lost friend return.

As all previous posts noted, I was insanely excited to finally see Star and Stripe animated, and they definitely did justice to the character. I love that they did not feel the need to give us any throwaway-slash-filler moments to reintroduce us to the characters or the situation at hand in this episode. Things start exactly where they left off: the world watching the news on the state of Japan and the repercussions of All For One and Shigaraki's actions. Immediately, the story is set in motion, and the pace does not slow down until the end.

So Star has gone against the country's wishes and headed to Japan with her team to aid her mentor, All Might. As always, I do not think there has ever been a time when seeing All Might save people, smile, and treasure them he is here has not brought tears to my eyes. This anime has always done a fantastic job of portraying and conveying the sense of hope cooking from All Might. I swear I always feel like Baby Deku when I see All Might on screen. Anyway, even though short and only one episode so far, I already love Star. Through the small segments of flashbacks, we get to see from her and her team that she has definitely learned well from her master.

We also see All For One working in the shadows with Spinner, admitting stealing One For All is only part of the goal and getting Star and Stripe's is yet another part. Clearly, there is so much All For One is still plotting while still trying to consume and control what is left of Shigaraki. So far, I'm really enjoying how the sorry is being told. I like how the tension keeps building, and the shots seem cinematic and foreboding. Once again, we are going straight to the point, this time they did not feel the need to waste time getting anyone up to speed.

I like that Star does not give Shigaraki any pause, and a battle ensues. We realize how deep Shigaraki's mental scars hit: there is no beginning or end to his persona. He is and is not. His mind is an amalgamation of Shigaraki, Tenko Shimura, and All For One trying to keep AFO at bay – it seems. This gives Shigaraki the upper hand as he is able to figure out how Star's powers work as she is not able to assign any rules to him since his perception of self is different than her perception of him.

As Star realizes this, the plan suddenly changes to more aggressive combat. Star does not plan to let go as she waits for the US missiles to arrive. I cannot wait to see where things go, and I am so excited to have My Hero Academia back on rotation. It was a very fun episode with just enough exposition to get us up to par without drinking on about what is currently happening. I am already looking forward to seeing Class 1A in action fighting together.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 1: "In the Nick of Time! A Big-Time Maverick from the West!" Review by Alejandra Bodden 9 / 10 This past weekend the new season of My Hero Academia started streaming on Crunchyroll with "In the Nick of Time! A Big-Time Maverick from the West!" It was an exciting episode from beginning to end, blasting us with action from the beginning. It is always heartwarming to see the anime that you live for return with more stories and seasons— there is something about seeing my comfort shows return that fills my heart with hope and even brings tears to my eyes. I mean, we have been following this show and manga for so many years now that it feels like seeing a long-lost friend return.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!