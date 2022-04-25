Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special "Almost" Done; Wrap Gift Look

Along with following the twists and turns that "The 'Rick and Morty' Affair" has taken over the past 41 days (serious… no joke… and there's actually a new update waiting for you below), the other project that HBO Max series creator James Gunn has been involved with that's been on our radar is this year's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for Disney+ (being filmed while he's also filming Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3). And from the way that Gunn's been talking lately, it's a special that will be well worth the wait: "The 'Holiday Special' is the greatest thing I've ever done in my life. It's totally ridiculous, and every day we can't believe that we're making it. We all completely love it. It is unlike anything that anyone's ever seen before. I can't wait for people to see it." Earlier today, Gunn dropped two more pieces of intel regarding the special. First, we were treated to a look at one of the coolest wrap gifts we've seen in a long time. Along with that look, Gunn also confirmed that they're "almost" done with the holiday special in response to a follow-up from a Twitter follower.

Now here's a look at the very cool wrap gift that Gunn received for the holiday special, followed by a look at the quite sizeable "Toxic Rick" that's joined the legion of Rick and Morty characters, united… but for what purpose?

7 days left on #GotGVol3. What an incredible journey.

In the past, Gunn emphasized that this will be a "TV special" and not a short film- and for those of you thinking "Star Wars Holiday Special," you should know that Gunn loved it when he was a kid (so did we). The concept behind the special is something that Gunn had written up as a treatment "years ago" but finished the script in April 2021. As for when the in-canon special will take place on the GotG timeline, it will be set between Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And then in an interview with Collider in support of The Suicide Squad, Gunn explained further why when it airs (and where it sits on the timeline) matters as well as first revealing his plan to film it during GotG3 filming.

"It's in-canon, it's about the Guardians, you're gonna learn stuff that you need to learn before Volume 3, and it's great I'm really happy with it," he explained. Gunn is also going to double-up on production, with the special filmed at the same time as the film. "I'm gonna film it at the same time as the movie. I'm using a lot of the same sets, the same actors obviously, so we're filming simultaneously with the film but it's gonna have to be edited and finished sooner," Gunn revealed.