Hamilton: OG Broadway Cast Reunites, Performs at Tony Awards (VIDEO)

The original Broadway cast of Hamilton reunited during tonight's 78th Annual Tony Awards - here's a look at the complete performance.

After a great opening number from Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner, as well as three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, CBS's 78th Annual Tony Awards offered a run of excellent performances and impressive award winners. But the moment that a whole lot of folks (including us) were eagerly waiting for proved to be even more hope-inspiring, uplifting, and empowering than expected (and expectations were high). Of course, we're talking about celebrating the legacy of Hamilton, with a reunion performance marking 10 years since its game-changing debut on Broadway.

At the 70th edition of the awards ceremony, Hamilton made history with a record-breaking 16 nominations and 11 wins, including Best Musical. The show would go on to receive the Grammy Award, Olivier Award, and Pulitzer Prize for Drama, as well as an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. Most recently, its original Broadway cast recording became the first in history to be certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

To celebrate the show's 10th anniversary, Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Ariana DeBose, Alysha Deslorieux, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Sydney James Harcourt, Neil Haskell, Sasha Hutchings, Christopher Jackson, Thayne Jasperson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Phillipa Soo, Seth Stewart, Betsy Struxness, Ephraim Sykes, and Voltaire Wade-Greene took to the stage for the once-in-a-lifetime affair – here a look at the performance and some behind-the-scenes perspectives:

