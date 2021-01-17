Hard to Kill Results – Old School Rules 6-Man Match

With the pre-show in the record books and the opening match done, Impact Wrestling's Hard to Kill PPV is in full swing, as is Bleeding Cool's live coverage of the show. I'm Jude Terror, batting cleanup in the coverage lineup tonight, and don't think I didn't see you talking trash, "Chadster." Let me tell you something: you're nuts if you think you could get El Presidente fired. That guy is a god damn hero and he's worth ten of you, Chadster.

Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV Results Part 3

In a video purportedly filmed earlier today, Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers bully the doorman as they arrive at Skyway Studios. Then it's time for another match.

Tommy Dreamer, Rhino, and Cousin Jake vs. Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Deaner

Eric Young's group has a new name. Violent but Deadly? Something like that.

This is an Old School Rules six-man tag which means there's no rules, like ECW, which means all six men fight at the same time and anything goes. Dreamer and Rhino are long past their prime but I have a soft spot for them due to my love of old school ECW. Plus, this kind of match is the perfect way to play to their strengths. Also, somehow, Joe Doering looks like he's twenty years older than both Dreamer and Rhino, but he's ten years younger than Dreamer. Even with thumbtacks, it's a middle-of-the-road hardcore match. Young pins Cousin Jake with a piledriver.

Winners: Silent But Deadly

Backstage Crap

Rich Swann, Chris Sabin, and Moose hang out in a locker room together. Rich Swann is skeptical of hanging out with Moose because Moose murderd Willie Mack. So how were they fistbumping in the opening video promo? Moose says in his NFL career he didn't get along with guys but when it came time to act like a team he was loyal. He says he'll defend Impact Wrestling. Swann agrees. They all get naked.

