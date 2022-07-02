Harley Quinn: Patrick Schumacker Confirms Really Important S03 News

Okay, now that the mystery is solved and we have an official teaser, we now know for sure that we're less than a month away until the return of HBO Max's Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn (July 28th, to be precise). So you can imagine how happy we are to report what's easily the most important news about the third season that fans will want to hear. No, not that the official trailer dropped or that the series picked up an early Season 4 green light (though those would both be great. Series co-creator Patrick Schumacker took to Twitter to let viewers know that they've finished mixing the third season and to offer " a million thanks to our incredible writers, cast, and insanely hard-working crew for this special season."

Here's a look at Schumacker sharing the good news, and a huge wave of congratulations from BCTV for all of the hard work. If the season goes half as promising as the teaser vibes, the wait will have been more than worth it:

Earlier this week, we got the first official teaser covering a whole ton of ground and here's what you need to know. The mayhem and madness continue in season three of this biting and uproarious adult animated comedy series. Wrapping up their "Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour," Harley (Cuoco) and Ivy (Bell) return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), and Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) – "Harlivy" strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy's long-desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise. Looking for a Batman/Catwoman oral sex joke? Looking to watch an animated James Gunn enjoy himself a little too much on a Clayface chair? How about the Court of Owls going all Eyes Wide shut? All of that is waiting for you when the series arrives on July 28th with the first three episodes- and a preview of it is waiting for you below:

And just in case you're new to the animated series, HBO Max has posted the series premiere for free on YouTube- and you can check it out below. In the opener, Harley is fed up being the Joker's sidekick and strikes out on her own, determined to become the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City:

Co-Executive Producer Jennifer Coyle offered some additional intel and more during a session at the Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival earlier this month (first reported exclusively by Variety). Posting some first-look art from the season, Coyle shared that Season 3 picks up where the second season ended: Harley & Ivy are together, and it would appear the preview image above is from their unofficial honeymoon. But Coyle teased that their honeymoon will be anything but quiet. In another image, it was shown that Batman and Harley will be meeting back up. In addition, viewers can expect new characters, "twists and turns" and that the season will "take audiences to places and show things you don't see anywhere else." Following an image of what appeared to be an S&M bar with a man having his bare bottom spanked, Coyle commented, "Here, Commissioner Gordon finds himself in a very weird place."

At SXSW earlier this year, Harley Quinn series co-creator Patrick Schumacker announced that development was underway on an animated spinoff entitled Noonan's (working title). While it was still early in its development stage, the proposed series would spotlight Kite Man as he buys Noonan's Bar, an infamous hangout spot for some of the seedier elements in and around Gotham. "He tries to run the bar by himself but it doesn't turn out so easy," Schumacker explained. "We have Harley and Ivy appear in the first episode, but after that, we have with different goons and villains appearing every episode like Lex Luthor and Bane. It will be kind of like 'Cheers' for supervillains." Well, HBO Max liked what they heard because the streamer gave it a 10-episode series order in April, with Matt Oberg reprising his role of Kite Man. Harley Quinn (set to return this summer for its third season) co-creators Schumacker, Justin Halpern & Dean Lorey, as well as original series star Cuoco (via Yes, Norman Productions), will executive produce, along with Sam Register. Lorey will serve as showrunner on the series, based on characters from DC and produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

Along with Cuoco & Bell, HBO Max's Harley Quinn also stars Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol) as The Joker, Ron Funches (Powerless) as Nanaue / King Shark, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Frank the Plant, Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) as Sy Borgman, and Wanda Sykes (Black-ish) as Tsaritsa / Queen of Fables. Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) as Lex Luthor, Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Community) as Edward Nygma / Riddler, Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Dr. Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Tony Hale (Veep) as Dr. Edgar Cizko / Doctor Psycho, Christopher Meloni (Happy!) as Commissioner Jim Gordon, and Sanaa Lathan (Native Son) as Selina Kyle / Catwoman also star. This season, What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén joins the cast as the voice of Dick Grayson aka Nightwing.