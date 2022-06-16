Harley Quinn Season 3: Batman, Poison Ivy & More "Twists and Turns"

Last week, fans of HBO Max's Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quin were on the receiving end of some good news. Not only were they treated to a look at the upcoming season in the form of an image of Harley & Poison Ivy (Bell) enjoying some summer fun, but it was also confirmed that Harley & Ivy would be cutting their vacation time short with Season 3 set to premiere this summer. Now we're learning some new details on what viewers can expect, courtesy of Co-EP Jennifer Coyle during today's session at the Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival (first reported exclusively by Variety).

Sharing some first-look art from the season, Coyle shared that Season 3 picks up where the second season ended: Harley & Ivy are together, and it would appear the preview image above is from their unofficial honeymoon. But Coyle teased that their honeymoon will be anything but quiet. In another image, it was shown that Batman and Harley will be meeting back up. In addition, viewers can expect new characters, "twists and turns" and that the season will "take audiences to places and show things you don't see anywhere else." Following an image of what appeared to be an S&M bar with a man having his bare bottom spanked, Coyle commented, "Here, Commissioner Gordon finds himself in a very weird place."

At SXSW earlier this year, Harley Quinn series co-creator Patrick Schumacker announced that development was underway on an animated spinoff entitled Noonan's (working title). While it was still early in its development stage, the proposed series would spotlight Kite Man as he buys Noonan's Bar, an infamous hangout spot for some of the seedier elements in and around Gotham. "He tries to run the bar by himself but it doesn't turn out so easy," Schumacker explained. "We have Harley and Ivy appear in the first episode, but after that, we have with different goons and villains appearing every episode like Lex Luthor and Bane. It will be kind of like 'Cheers' for supervillains." Well, HBO Max liked what they heard because the streamer gave it a 10-episode series order in April, with Matt Oberg reprising his role of Kite Man. Harley Quinn (set to return this summer for its third season) co-creators Schumacker, Justin Halpern & Dean Lorey, as well as original series star Cuoco (via Yes, Norman Productions), will executive produce, along with Sam Register. Lorey will serve as showrunner on the series, based on characters from DC and produced by Warner Bros. Animation.

Along with Cuoco & Bell, HBO Max's Harley Quinn also stars Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol) as The Joker, Ron Funches (Powerless) as Nanaue / King Shark, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Frank the Plant, Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) as Sy Borgman, and Wanda Sykes (Black-ish) as Tsaritsa / Queen of Fables. Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) as Lex Luthor, Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Community) as Edward Nygma / Riddler, Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Dr. Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Tony Hale (Veep) as Dr. Edgar Cizko / Doctor Psycho, Christopher Meloni (Happy!) as Commissioner Jim Gordon, and Sanaa Lathan (Native Son) as Selina Kyle / Catwoman also star.