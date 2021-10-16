Harley Quinn Season 3 Debuts Trailer at DC Fandome

Harley Quinn's animated series on HBO Max is back for the first look at season 3 during the DC Fandome live stream. Animation takes forever, as both Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and King Shark (Ron Funches) lament in their introduction to the sneak peek at season 3. It's still unfinished, but even in its sketchy current state, the new season looks awesome as ever – it has what looks like an evil Frank the plant, Harley and Ivy in an actual relationship (finally), and of course, crime shenanigans aplenty.

ANIMATION TAKES FOREVER! In the meantime, enjoy my Season 3 teaser filled with gorgeous coloring book pages of me and Ives. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/72GBpPND3r — Harley Quinn (@dcharleyquinn) October 16, 2021 Show Full Tweet

During an interview in September 2020, Schumacker and series co-creator/executive producer Justin Halpern discussed what lies ahead for Harley and the gang, the move to WarnerMedia's streaming service, and if they would bring an animated Harley to the big screen. With the first two seasons examining Harley breaking away from a literal toxic relationship and establishing her own identity, viewers were left with their pseudo-hero, finally realizing that she wants to explore a real relationship with Poison Ivy. "So, I think in the third season, the general idea we've been talking about… " Halpern noted in the interview, "…When you've mostly been in toxic and bad relationships your whole life, how do you then be in a good one? How does the baggage that you bring from all these other relationships affect the relationship you're in that you really want to work?"

Joining Cuoco on the animated series are Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer) as Dr. Pamela Isley/ Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk (Doom Patrol) as The Joker, JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Frank the Plant, Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) as Sy Borgman, and Wanda Sykes (Black-ish) as Tsaritsa / Queen of Fables. Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) as Lex Luthor, Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Community) as Edward Nygma / Riddler, Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Dr. Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow, Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Tony Hale (Veep) as Dr. Edgar Cizko / Doctor Psycho, Christopher Meloni (Happy!) as Commissioner Jim Gordon, and Sanaa Lathan (Native Son) as Selina Kyle / Catwoman also star.