Harley Quinn VDay Special: Brunson, Williams Voicing Hawkgirl, Hawkman Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special will feature Quinta Brunson & Tyler James Williams voicing Hawkgirl and Hawkman.

With only three days to go until EPs Patrick Schumacker & Justin Halpern's (with series writer Sarah Peters taking over as showrunner with the upcoming new season) Kaley Cuoco & Lake Bell-starring Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special hits our screens, we're learning that Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson & Tyler James Williams have taken a brief break from Brunson, Halpern & Schumacker's award-winning ABC series to voice DC superheroes Hawkgirl and Hawkman. "As a 'Harley Quinn' fan, I'm thrilled to lend my voice to the special and to team up with my 'Abbott Elementary' creative partners, Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, and co-star Tyler James Williams for this fun episode," Brunson said in a statement exclusively to Deadline Hollywood. Williams added, "'Harley Quinn' is such a brilliant series, and it is an honor to lend my voice to this special. I think the cameo is something both 'Abbott Elementary' and DC fans will enjoy."

Here's a look back at Schumacker's tweet in response to a fan seeking some soothing reassurance that "Harlivy" will still be a meaningful hashtag moving forward… one that doesn't leave a lot for wiggle room: "They will never break up." Here's a look:

Joining Cuoco and Bell are Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk, Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, Michael Ironside, and others, here's a look at the official trailer & overview for HBO Max's Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special:

As Harley goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine's Day with Ivy is the best ever, Bane's efforts to impress an unexpected date go horribly awry. Meanwhile, after an unfortunate online dating encounter, Clayface engages in some self-love.