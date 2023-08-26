Posted in: Cartoon Network, DC Universe, Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: Arleen Sorkin, Batman, batman the animated series, btas, harley quinn

Harley Quinn Voice Actress Arleen Sorkin Passes Away; Hamill Responds

Original Harley Quinn voice actress (Batman: The Animated Series) & inspiration for the character, Arleen Sorkin, has passed away at age 67.

More sad news to report this week, with word coming in that actress, screenwriter, presenter & comedian Arleen Sorkin (Days of Our Lives, Duet) has passed away at the age of 67. With a film & television career that spanned four years, Sorkin is best known & remembered for being the inspiration for and first voicing Harley Quinn in Batman: The Animated Series. Though no official confirmation has been released at the time of this writing, the first report came through earlier tonight through an unnamed source. Shortly after, current Harley Quinn voice actress Tara Strong and Sorkin's BTAS co-star Mark Hamill (Joker) also checked in on social media with the news.

Though Sorkin would make a name for herself in a number of film & television projects, it would be voicing Harley Quinn in Batman: The Animated Series Season 1 1992 episode "Joker's Favor" (directed by Boyd Kirkland and written by Paul Dini) that would secure Sorkin a career in the animated DC universe. Beyond voicing the character, Sorkin would also serve as Dini's (a college friend) inspiration when it came to establishing Harley's personality and attitude – and the character would prove an instant hit with viewers. Originally intended for just one episode, the character would not only become a frequently recurring character in BTAS but also an established character on the comics side of the universe. And even after BTAS ended its epic run, Sorkin's Harley Quinn would appear in animated series such as The New Batman Adventures, Static Shock, Justice League, and Gotham Girls. In addition, Sorkin would voice the role in the animated film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, as well as for a number of video games before retiring from the role after completing work on 2011's DC Universe Online. Here's a look at Strong and Hamill's posts from earlier this evening:

Without this gorgeous, talented goddess, #HarleyQuinn would have never existed. She was the inspiration & the heart & soul of this iconic character. I was in awe as #Batgirl watching her alongside @MarkHamill & Kevin. Sending love to her family #RipArleenSorkin ❤️🖤 🦇 pic.twitter.com/8zQdHsyOyM — tara strong (@tarastrong) August 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Devastated to learn we've lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I'm grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. 🙏 Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones. 💔 pic.twitter.com/g1Mb3BWoKn — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 27, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"I slept with Paul Dini," Sorkin joked in a 2008 interview with Starlog when explaining how she landed the role. "Actually, Paul and I have been friends since college – back at Emerson. He was home one day watching 'Days of Our Lives.' We did a dream sequence where I was a court jester, and he said that was the inspiration for Harley. Paul called me up and said, 'Would you like to do this character?' I said yes and came over! I was born to play her." As for how it felt knowing that she had such an influence on the character? "It's completely flattering, " Sorkin added. "Knowing that makes it a joyful experience to play her. I don't feel I'll ever be recast, so that's good too."

