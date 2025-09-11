Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: harry potter

Harry Potter: Cillian Murphy Puts to Rest Those Voldemort Rumors

During the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cillian Murphy put to rest the rumors that he will be Voldemort in HBO's Harry Potter series.

While we've been getting a lot of casting news for HBO, showrunner/EP Francesca Gardiner, and director/EP Mark Mylod's Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), and Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley)-starring series adaptation of the "Harry Potter," reports are that the role of Voldemort has been cast but is on major spoiler lockdown until the right time to announce. Despite a whole lot of rumblings over the past few months to the contrary, Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders, Oppenheimer) is making it clear that it won't be him. Checking in with Josh Horowitz for the latest episode of Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, Murphy shared that he had seen the rumors being batted around social media.

"I don't know anything about that," Murphy shared, putting the rumblings to rest. "Also, it's just really hard to follow anything [original film franchise actor] Ralph Fiennes does. The man is an absolute acting legend, so good luck to whoever's gonna fill those shoes." Besides, Murphy joked, he was "very attached" to his nose and not looking to change any time soon (alluding to how Fiennes' Voldemort had a flat nose with slits for his nostrils).

Also joining McLaughlin, Stanton, and Stout are Paapa Essiedu as Prof. Severus Snape John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

In addition, we have Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Warwick Davis as Professor Filius Flitwick, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey.

The series is written and executive-produced by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve). Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by the creator of "Harry Potter," Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

On the production side, we have a lineup of department heads that includes Adriano Goldman (Director of Photography), Cate Hall (Hair and Makeup Designer), Paul Herbert (Stunt Coordinator), Mark Holt (SFX Supervisor), Mara LePere-Schloop (Production Designer), Naomi Moore (Set Decorator), John Nolan (Creature Effects Design Supervisor), Alexis Wajsbrot (VFX Supervisor), Dom Sidoli (VFX Producer), and Holly Waddington (Costume Designer).

