Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL 51 Promos: Buzzcuts, Hard Truths & Kenan's In a Giving Mood

Check out this week's NBC's Saturday Night Live studio promos, with host Melissa McCarthy, musical guest Dijon and SNL star Kenan Thompson.

Article Summary Watch Melissa McCarthy and musical guest Dijon join Kenan Thompson in the latest SNL Season 51 promos.

Kenan Thompson kicks off his "Season of Giving" in one of the sketches.

Get a look at SNL's Wednesday midweek sketch and live read-thru action.

Upcoming SNL episodes feature hosts Josh O'Connor and Ariana Grande, plus musical guests Lily Allen and Cher.

On Wednesday, we had the chance to check out NBC's Saturday Night Live host Melissa McCarthy and SNL stars Ashley Padilla and Ben Marshall for the midweek sketch, followed by a look at how the read-thru was going (all of which is available below). That brings us to Thursday night, with McCarthy joined by musical guest Dijon and SNL star Kenan Thompson for the on-stage promos. First up, Thompson announced that he's kicking off "Kenan Thompson's Season of Giving." Following that, McCarthy has an awkward "buzzcut" moment. Finally, things wrap up with Thompson learning a hard truth…

Don't forget that host Josh O'Connor and musical guest Lily Allen are set for December 13th, with the midseason finale featuring host Ariana Grande and musical guest Cher on December 20th. Now, here's a look at the crew getting the show together for the weekend at Wednesday night's read-thru:

SNL is the most Emmy-winning show in history and holds 113 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). SNL has been honored four times with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!