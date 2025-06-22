Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: harry potter

Harry Potter Creator: Early Series Episode Scripts "So, So, So Good"

The creator of "Harry Potter" offered an update on the scripts for the first two episodes and clarified their involvement with the writing.

Over the past few months, we've been getting a lot of casting news regarding HBO and showrunner/EP Francesca Gardiner and director/EP Mark Mylod's upcoming series adaptation of the "Harry Potter" novels (as we have detailed for you below). Now, we're getting an update on how things are looking on the writing side from the creator of the "Harry Potter" universe. Taking to social media, they offered an update on how things were looking with the scripts for the first two episodes. "I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!" the author shared in their post. While not serving as a writer on the adaptation, the author noted that they "worked closely with the extremely talented writers."

The stories from each of the Harry Potter books will become (from the initial statement that was released when the series news first dropped) "a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love, and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of fantastic detail, much-loved characters, and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic, and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

Joining McLaughlin, Stanton, and Stout are Paapa Essiedu as Prof. Severus Snape John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

The series is written and executive-produced by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve). Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by the creator of "Harry Potter," Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

