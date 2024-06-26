Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: harry potter, HBO, j k rowling, jk rowling, preview

Harry Potter: Francesca Gardiner as Showrunner; Mark Mylod Directing

HBO's Harry Potter series has tapped Francesca Gardiner as showrunner and Mark Mylod to direct - with both serving as executive producers.

Well, it looks like we have some news to report regarding Warner Bros. Discovery's upcoming multi-season HBO series adaptation of bestselling author J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" novels. No, it has nothing to do with Rowling's social media activities (somewhere, a certain WBD CEO is probably crossing himself right now for that). This time, it's good news in terms of the upcoming series – with HBO and Warner Bros. Television confirming Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve) as showrunner and executive producer, and Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) as executive producer and director of multiple episodes. With the series in development, the news comes after months of rumors and speculation regarding the selection process behind selecting a creative team.

The stories from each of Rowling's Harry Potter books will become (from the initial statement that was released when the series news first dropped) "a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love, and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of fantastic detail, much-loved characters, and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic, and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

The series is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

