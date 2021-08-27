Harry Potter: HBO Max Series in David Heyman's Future? "No Comment"

So back in January 2021, during a time when franchise creator J.K. Rowling (still tweeting) and "Fantastic Beasts" star Johnny Depp (now "ex-star") found themselves wand-deep in self-inflicted controversies for several months prior, Variety reported that a "Harry Potter" series was in "very early development" over at HBO Max. And by early, we mean that there were no writers or talent attached, no idea on what the focus of the show would be, or what part of the "Harry Potter" timeline it would focus on. When asked about the reports a month later, HBO & HBO Max content head Casey Bloys wouldn't confirm anything other than meetings had taken place with writers pitching ideas but that there are no deals in place contrary to any rumors that were out there.

Flash ahead six months later, and we have "Harry Potter" film franchise producer David Heyman weighing in on the possibility of Hogwarts heading to streaming in a bold, new way. While out promoting his Netflix limited series Clickbait, Heyman discussed how his Heyday Television banner would be approaching the television projects it develops. "I think that if you look at the films [I've produced], it's about working with great filmmakers," he said during an interview with Variety. "And that's what I want to do: work with great creators. And it's eclectic, you're right. My taste is broad and varied. I don't want to be pigeonholed just making family films." So with the "perfect storm" of Heyman's past "Harry Potter" experience coupled with his banner's commitment to diverse storytelling, could a "Harry Potter" series be a part of Heyman's future? Let's just say he kept his response direct and to the point: "No comment." That said? Heyman did tease that some "very exciting projects" would be on their way soon.

So when's DC FanDome again? Just saying… would be a great time to break some Warner Bros.-based news.

