Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: harry potter

Harry Potter Hits the Quidditch Pitch in New Image; Teaser Wednesday?

HBO released an official image from its upcoming Harry Potter series and teased that we would be getting something else on Wednesday.

Article Summary HBO unveils the first official image from its new Harry Potter series starring Dominic McLaughlin as Harry.

A teaser or special feature for the Harry Potter series is teased for release on Wednesday by HBO.

The show features a star-studded cast including Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout.

Francesca Gardiner leads as showrunner, with Mark Mylod set to direct and executive produce several episodes.

As production on HBO and showrunner/EP Francesca Gardiner & director/EP Mark Mylod's Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), and Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley)-starring "Harry Potter" series rolls on, we're getting a first official in-series image – and the promise of something more on Wednesday. In the image below, McLaughlin's Harry approaches the Quidditch pitch on a snowy day while sporting a Griffindor cloak. The Instagram post with the image also included the tease caption: "Tomorrow ⚡️." Could we be looking at a teaser or a behind-the-scenes featurette on the making of the series? Stay tuned…

Also joining McLaughlin, Stanton, and Stout are Paapa Essiedu as Prof. Severus Snape John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

In addition, we have Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Warwick Davis as Professor Filius Flitwick, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey.

The series is written and executive-produced by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve). Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by the creator of "Harry Potter," Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

On the production side, we have a lineup of department heads that includes Adriano Goldman (Director of Photography), Cate Hall (Hair and Makeup Designer), Paul Herbert (Stunt Coordinator), Mark Holt (SFX Supervisor), Mara LePere-Schloop (Production Designer), Naomi Moore (Set Decorator), John Nolan (Creature Effects Design Supervisor), Alexis Wajsbrot (VFX Supervisor), Dom Sidoli (VFX Producer), and Holly Waddington (Costume Designer).

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