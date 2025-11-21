Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: harry potter

Harry Potter Season 2 Work Underway; HBO Wants to Avoid "Massive Gaps"

HBO/HBO Max's Casey Bloys shared that work on Harry Potter Season 2 is underway and they're trying to avoid "massive gaps" between seasons.

Article Summary HBO confirms Harry Potter Season 2 is being written as production on Season 1 continues.

Casey Bloys stresses the goal to avoid massive gaps between seasons for cast and viewers.

Season 2 scripts are underway even before filming wraps on Season 1, prioritizing continuity.

Special effects and young cast ages add urgency to Harry Potter's tight production schedule.

HBO/HBO Max Programming Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys has had a busy week, with a major presentation in NYC on Thursday, unveiling numerous announcements and updates on upcoming shows for 2026, 2027, and beyond. While there wasn't any footage to show during the event, Bloys did have a major update on how things are looking with HBO, showrunner/EP Francesca Gardiner, and director/EP Mark Mylod's Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger), and Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley)-starring "Harry Potter" series adaptation.

"They're still shooting Season 1, obviously. They're writing Season 2. So the plan is to try and get it — I don't know if it's going to be like, stop shooting Season 1 on Friday and start Season 2 on Monday. There will be a break in there," Bloys shared, confirming that work on the second season is already underway. "But we're going to do whatever we can to not have a huge gap, for the kids, obviously, but also for viewers. We're trying not to have massive gaps. It is a big show. Lots of special effects, obviously, a massive operation. But we're going to do what we can, for the kids' ages, but also for viewers as well."

Also joining McLaughlin, Stanton, and Stout are Paapa Essiedu as Prof. Severus Snape John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

In addition, we have Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Warwick Davis as Professor Filius Flitwick, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Sirine Saba as Professor Pomona Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Bríd Brennan as Madam Poppy Pomfrey.

The series is written and executive-produced by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve). Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by the creator of "Harry Potter," Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

On the production side, we have a lineup of department heads that includes Adriano Goldman (Director of Photography), Cate Hall (Hair and Makeup Designer), Paul Herbert (Stunt Coordinator), Mark Holt (SFX Supervisor), Mara LePere-Schloop (Production Designer), Naomi Moore (Set Decorator), John Nolan (Creature Effects Design Supervisor), Alexis Wajsbrot (VFX Supervisor), Dom Sidoli (VFX Producer), and Holly Waddington (Costume Designer).

